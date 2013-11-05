What We Want To See In The ‘Thor: The Dark World’/’Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Crossover

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. will finally be getting a little more Marvel-esque in November, with a follow-up episode dealing with the fallout of Thor: The Dark World. And we can’t wait… but we have a few suggestions.



It’s worth noting the show doesn’t have the budget to bring around any of the major cast, so alas, Coulson and Kat Dennings hanging out will remain unrealized. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fun, especially with Marvel continuity.

The Return Of The Item 47 Crew

Item 47 was one of the Marvel One-Shots included on the Avengers DVD, and it was a clever, delightful little short that had much of the same idea; dangerous items lying around that people perhaps shouldn’t pick up. Even just a cameo from Jasper Sitwell would be a welcome little continuity gag, especially since we’ll be seeing his boss in tonight’s episode.

Stormbreaker, Thunderstrike, Or Any Of Loki’s Fake Hammers

For all the supposed uniqueness of Mjolnir, it’s pretty easy to make a hammer that gives you god-like powers. It’s so common Loki does it just to annoy Thor. Having one of those floating around would be a hoot and a nice shout-out to Marvel’s sometimes convoluted use of Thor.

Some Mention Of The Cosmic Cube

As we all know, the Cosmic Cube is tied to Asgard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the point where the Red Skull got sucked into some other realm at the end of the first Captain America movie. That hasn’t really been discussed since, and it would be nice for it to come up.

Asgardians In Street Clothes

It would be fun to see some of the minor characters from Thor on Midgard trying to see just what all the fuss is about. Hell, just give them Volstagg, and you’ve practically got half the episode right there. Just stick the guy in a coffee shop willing to pay the promotional fee and you’ve got a hilariously nerdy cutaway gag.

Coulson Hefting Mjolnir

Because, come on, everyone else has done it. He got stabbed by Loki! He deserves a shot at being Thor!

The crossover airs November 19th, to give you plenty of time to see the movie. Tonight, we’ve got an anti-gravity virus or something, but we’ll still be watching.