Where Has Mike Myers Been For The Last Ten Years, And When Can We Expect His Big Comeback?

Mike Myers just turned 51. Instead of doing something like a round-up of “Wayne’s Most Radical Party Moments” or list of movie roles Myers has passed over doing, we’re going to try to find out where the guy has been for the last decade. We’ve heard Myers voice in green ogre form with the Shrek sequels, but as far as seeing Myers’ face on-screen — those occasions have been few and far between.
For a solid 10 years, Myers seemed to have one hit movie after another, starting with the Wayne’s World movies, then Austin Powers, followed by Shrek. Since 2003, however, we have only seen Myers’ face on the big screen in two films — the critically detested The Love Guru and a cameo in Inglourious Basterds. So what happened? Did Myers adopt a strange new religion that frowns upon wearing goofy wigs? Did Lorne Michaels place a hex on him?
Myers last feature film was 2010’s Shrek Forever, a success both commercially and critically. His last starring role in a live-action film was 2008’s The Love Guru. Instead of being another entry in Myers list of comedy successes, the film ate it, with critics proclaiming things like “Mike Myers is anti-comedy.” How the movie fared with critics isn’t something Myers said he concerns himself with in a recent GQ article.
“You kind of have to make it and you put it out there. There’s a lot in that movie that I love.
I don’t read reviews at all, up or down. I have never read a review. The way I knew about what Siskel said [this is presumably the scathing review of So I Married an Axe Murderer] is that Jay [Roach, Austin Powers director] mentioned it to me. I’ve never read a review.”
It’s easy to pin a critically-panned movie as the culprit for the lack of Mike Myers blockbuster movies over the last ten years, but that’s at least a partially false accusation. In short, Myers has been living his life and doing projects that spark his interest. Myers married for a second time in 2010, had a daughter in 2011, and just welcomed his second child. Add in his dedication to his twice-a-week floor hockey league, and all of that can keep a man busy from rolling out a Sprockets movie.
Myers also admitted that most of the films he’s done in the past have been projects he was intricately involved with, and ideas simply take time to manifest into a movie treatment, script and produced project. He claims to have only had 15 scripts sent to him in the last two decades — he turned all but two of them down, and one of those was his cameo in Inglourious Basterds.
The Inglourious Basterds project came about because Tarantino called him out of the blue and Myers was a fan of the director’s previous works:
“He called and said “Would you like to play a British general in a World War Two movie?” and I was like “Are you kidding me?” It was amazing. We shot at Nazi headquarters, and first day I got there he was like “Mike, come here”, and I watched a scene where Hitler is having a portrait done of himself. I didn’t know what to make of it except to say, “My god, what an unbelievable, awesome life I have.”
In addition to the aforementioned films, audiences of the last ten years were also treated to Myers’ jaw-dropping awkwardness during his Katrina telethon appearance next to Kanye West, as well as a goofy spoof on Oscars etiquette two years ago. Myers also made his directorial debut.
Your local theater probably didn’t run it, but in 2013 Myers produced and directed Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon. The documentary, which focuses on the manager of rocker Alice Cooper, was a passion project that stemmed from Myers’ negotiations on which song Cooper would sing for his cameo in the first Wayne’s World movie. (The song was “Feed My Frankenstein,” by the way.)
As far as movies starring Mike Myers are concerned, Austin Powers 4 rumors have been floating around for the past three years with no actual production happening. Myers has said that he currently has five ideas for movies — which may or may not include an Austin Powers film — that he would like to get done.
“I have five ideas. You need to just let them percolate. Everything’s about whether the idea is sparking me. Is this something that I can honor the audience, and make it great, you know? Those are the two things. Often the logistics of moviemaking are, between coming up with an idea and it on the screen, the tendency of the idea is not always to bloom, it’s mostly to rot. It’s an entropic process.”
As far as when we can expect Myers to return to the spotlight, it sounds like he’s in no rush.
“I don’t have to please anybody,” Myers told GQ in the aforementioned interview. “I’m extremely happy with how things are going, have gone, and will go. I’m very grateful for my beautiful family and I’m grateful that I got to choose an artist’s life. But I don’t have to explain myself to anybody. I can tolerate living in the temporary uncomfortability of being misunderstood.”
With all the “honest to God” crap that is being made into movies I find it hard to believe that Mike Myers can’t get any of his five ideas on screen. It’s either because they are as bad as The Love Guru or he just can’t get himself motivated enough to follow through on any of them. So good for him, I guess. And I loved all the Austin Powers movies but do I really want to see another one? Eh, maybe, kinda, but not really.
I’m glad he is only focusing on passion projects rather than just getting free vacations. The world is a better place for it.
That’s funny because I was going to point out how he’s basically the anti-Sandler.
Ran a franchise as far as it could go, then abandoned it, made a really shitty movie and then stopped acting waiting for the right project to work on.
If Mike Myers were Adam Sandler we’d be watching previews for Wayne’s World 7 or Austin Powers 14.
Thank god the closest thing Sandler’s gotten to a franchise is Grown Ups. I actually am starting to think Adam Sandler may be this generations Robin Williams….”JUST DO MORE DRAMATIC ROLES! STOP DOING THE SAME SHIT YOU WERE DOING DECADES AGO! IT’S NOT FUNNY ANYMORE!”
Adam Sandler doesn’t care about credibility, you can just see it in his eyes. He’s got that vacant, dead stare Jack Nicholson has, where it’s all about the paycheck. He knows lowbrow America is still gonna turn Blended into a $150-200 million American gross movie, $15-20 mil guaranteed for him. Why not pander?
Is it really? Does it affect you or anyone else in a negative way whatsoever that a new Adam Sandler pandering, lowest common denominator comedy came out?
I love how Sandler managed to mock his past work and establish himself as a competent, serious actor in Funny People and then just dove back into the shitheap like it had never happened.
I’m still convinced that fucking Jack and Jill derpapalooza was a hallucination.
@Otto Man that’s exactly my point. He did Punch Drunk Love and was amazing in it. And he was even really good in Reign Over Me AND Spanglish.
But instead of actually becoming a decent actor he goes right back to shit jokes that appeal to idiots. I don’t get it, and I feel the exact same way about Robin Williams. These guys would both be amazing if they could accept that their humor is no longer funny, but they have a lot to still give to the entertainment field.
Sandler keeps doing shit because it gets his friends paid. It’s hard to fault him for loyalty, as long as I don’t have to see the movies.
I thought That’s my Boy was decent (in a dumb way)…I watched that and Ted on the same night and preferred That’s my Boy. That being said I haven’t seen 90% of Sandler’s work the last 10 years.
Take your time, Mike Myers. Really.
It appears he’s one of those guys who saved his money instead of spending it on gold-plated Humvees and cocaine-filled swimming pools, so he doesn’t have to work.
I think Sandler is also rich enough to never work again, but then he’d have to pay for his own vacations, and rich people don’t stay rich spending their own money.
I think, even though his movies are almost universally shit, Sandler’s actually doing a noble thing by doing those movies to keep his friends employed.
Rob Schneider would be giving handjobs for meth if he didn’t have Sandler pushing projects through for him.
…And yet that would be less horrible that the movies Sandler keep pushing.
I would rather work occasionally and have a pool filled with blow….but that’s just me.
Less cerebral than the Rick Moranis rationale, but still commendable.
I thought there was some funny moments in The Love Guru.
When someone was helping him off of an elephant.
“That is my uncle Jack, he helps me off of elephants. So wouldn’t it only be fair that I help my Uncle Jack off elephants”
Silly, i know, but I cracked up.
Mike Myers owning the 90’s and not being able to do anything today is like a sad parody of when Austin Powers first comes to present day and can’t figure anything out.
I once had a free afternoon and went to a “Dollar House” to catch a couple of movies. I saw a back-to-back showing of The Love Guru and You Don’t Mess With The Zohan. This weekend, Adam Sander wrote off his trip to Africa as a business expense. Sometimes there is dignity in staying away.
Don’t forget that chick flick where he played the sassy gay flight attendant sidekick.
Can’t remember the name of the film, but seeing as it was so schtick…I’m guessing something like “Love Takes Flight”
“View from the Top.” Dammit.
I recognize the problems with the movie, and I can see why other people didn’t go for it, but I really enjoyed The Love Guru. But them I’m kind of a Myers fanboy.
Shrek Forever Afer
6.4/10 IMDB
58% Rotten Tomatoes
58% Metacritic
Not exactly a success critically.
Wasn’t he supposed to be in a Keith Moon biopic for the last decade or two?
I had heard that a while ago but he is 50 now and Moon died at 32…so that ship has sailed.
He could still play Keith Moon in later life, thanks to drugs and alcohol Moon looked at least 52.
His cameo completely took me out of Inglourious Basterds for that scene.
Axe Murderer is my favorite Mike Myers movie. I sincerely hope one of those five ideas involves a Scottish family. The dad in the movie always cracks me up.
Remember The Cat In The Hat? That was a piece of cat shit.
I think part of the problem is he recycles soooooooooo much material – like 80% of the stuff he uses now is taken from old SNL skits
