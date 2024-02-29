Ever since her abdominal surgery in January, Kate Middleton has been noticeably missing from the public eye, and now, the Royal Family has found itself attempting to thwart increasingly rampant conspiracy theories (and Gone Girl memes) surrounding the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace issued an official statement, and well, it’s probably not going to help quiet people’s suspicions.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” a palace representative told the press.

Speculation around Middleton kicked into overdrive this week as Twitter users latched onto the #WhereIsKate hashtag. However, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Middleton taking a breather until Easter was always the plan following her surgery on January 16:

While there was no public announcement ahead of her surgery, it was made know immediately afterward that the procedure was a success for Princess Catherine, who remained in the hospital to recover for 13 days before heading home to continue on her path to health and a return to royal duties. In the Jan. 17 announcement, palace representatives made a clear statement regarding the plan for the mother of three over the next several weeks, announcing that “based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Has that information stopped Twitter from having a field day? Of course not. Until people actually see Kate Middleton again, social media is going to be loaded with jokes about botched plastic surgery, appearances at doomed events like the deranged Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, and Gone Girl memes.

You can see some of the reactions below:

What if Kate Middleton has pulled a Gone Girl? 🫢🫢🫢 pic.twitter.com/Lbgg4861lV — Ekdum Filmy 🏳️‍🌈 | Free 🇵🇸 (@ThisisLLN) February 28, 2024

I think Kate Middleton is one of the most boring people on earth, but even I wonder what the fuck is going on after that mysterious “abdominal surgery” she had and why she, her kids, and her parents haven’t been seen since 2023 https://t.co/iAxz0BqDEh — Anne B (@abroshar) February 25, 2024

it’s okay everyone, I’ve figured out where Kate Middleton is pic.twitter.com/llb9zFTCVw — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) February 28, 2024

The royal family's science team creating a new Kate Middleton after the last one died pic.twitter.com/T4W7LV5Zj6 — Dakota Johnson Enjoying Something (@JohnLoosWins) February 27, 2024

Kate Middleton when she returns and reveals her buccal fat removal results pic.twitter.com/NU2RdCokG4 — Tara Gráinne Ní Chonghaile (@TaraGrace_) February 28, 2024

There is only one person who can find Kate Middleton pic.twitter.com/nw1OEE8L65 — IAmMommaK (@cking0827) February 28, 2024

My three kids are roughly the same age as Kate Middleton’s so I can say pretty confidently that she is hiding in the bathroom pretending to pee for a really long time. — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) February 28, 2024

you’re not going to fucking believe where i found kate middleton pic.twitter.com/fiSWW36k38 — Adam (@adamgreattweet) February 29, 2024

not a single banksy since kate middleton disappeared. coincidence? — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) February 27, 2024

The Kate Middleton reveal on Masked Singer is going to make all of us look silly. — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) February 28, 2024

