Why ‘Pacific Rim’ Is Vastly Better Than ‘Godzilla’

The Internet being the Internet, the release and success of Godzilla has turned into a fight over which giant monster movie is better. I largely avoided that in my review of Godzilla because using one movie as a club on another is unfair to both, in my opinion. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion on which movie is better.
As you may have figured out, it’s Pacific Rim that wins my affection, and here’s why.
Monster Fights
I go to see a Superman movie, I want to see Superman. I go to see a James Bond movie, James Bond had better be doing things. And if I see a Godzilla movie in it, once I see Godzilla, I want to see more Godzilla. One of the central failings about reviews of both these movies is the assumption that we’re not here to see the title character.
Pacific Rim makes with the ridiculous fights right away. Not to knock Godzilla‘s monster fights, as they were the best part of the movie and superbly done, but Pacific Rim‘s monster fights were also the best part of the movie, also superbly done, and there are more of them.
Godzilla Is Dumb In A Bad Way
This isn’t to say that Pacific Rim is a sensitive and intelligent movie about giant monsters. It’s dumb as a brick. It’s just that Pacific Rim is a better-written dumb movie.
Godzilla, script-wise, is kind of a mess for about a dozen different reasons, but the main problem is that the plot hinges on the military making every single conceivable stupid decision when faced with a situation like this. These giant bugs eat radiation and your plan is to nuke them?
Even giving that as a plot idea, you’ve got two giant bugs eating everything radioactive for miles, and you know they can sense radioactivity because the entire plan hinges on that. So why, for the love of God, are you transporting these bombs by train? True, there’s a long-standing tradition of military stupidity in Godzilla movies, but that’s why we laugh at them.
Is building giant robots a reasonable response to ridiculous alternate-dimension monsters coming out of the ocean? Of course not. But Pacific Rim is not pretending to be a serious movie to be taken seriously, and it has the virtue of being at least internally consistent. There’s a difference between a movie that knows it’s stupid and a movie that assumes you’re stupid.
The Humans Do Things
When a kaiju stomps into a city in Pacific Rim, the humans jump onto a robot and hit it with a tanker. When a MUTO stomps a city in Godzilla, they ineffectually fire things at it and fret about how they’re useless. Characters driving the plot is basic screenwriting, and Godzilla can’t be bothered with it.
It gets worse when there’s not a monster to fight: Godzilla‘s humans stand around and argue about policy. Pacific Rim‘s hit each other with sticks, visit exotic organ markets in colorful neighborhoods, and cancel the apocalypse. Who do you want to follow around more, the cocky multiethnic crew of robot jockeys getting into shenanigans, or the McNeil-Lehrer Kaiju Policy Hour?
It’s not that Pacific Rim and Godzilla are either classics or terrible: They’re both enjoyable movies that could be better. But if I’ve got a choice, I’ll follow the Jaegers every time.
PR was kaiju movie. Godzilla was a superhero movie.
Nope, Godzilla was a “disaster movie.” That descriptions straight from the director.
well someone shoulda told Godzilla that, cuz he was a better super hero than Superman was in Man Of Steel.
Yet he did the same amount of damage to a city.
The internet being the internet; Is Charlie Day in Godz? That’s what I thought.
Both films were lacking in magnets and ghouls… and I saw too many knees for my liking.
In pure homage to Charlie… I challenge anyone to hear someone in the real world say philanthropist without me chuckling.
Caught Godzilla this weekend: it was fun but i didn’t leave with a big childish grin like I did after Pacific Rim.
Also, let the Seitz/Mancini flame war begin!
West Side Story style knife fight, imo.
replace knifes with snaps, imo.
Vince would win via Columbian Neck Tie*
* A Columbian Neck Tie is an ascot
This article is proof that Uproxx is full of idiots. Postulating that the original Kaiju redone with better special effects is not Kaiju enough. Are all Uproxx reporters schizophrenic?
Your childhood memories are lies. Go watch a Godzilla movie from the 60’s and see how long you last before you say fuck it, skip to the end to watch the monster, and go on youtube and see a fight compilation.
ha, Uproxx “reporters”
The shot where they literally shut the door on a Godzilla fight scene can never be forgiven. It was so symbolic of the biggest problem of the movie that it made me sad. Come on, guys.
Well Dan, you’re entitled to your opinion [my hands rise up of their own accord and start bashing out a rage-filled rebuttal].
I’d disagree insofar as Edwards knows how to stage a kaiju fight pretty well. The guy watched a lot of kaiju movies.
The problem really is “You can’t have the monsters right away! Ya gotta save something for the third act!” So they did, and it’s great, but for some reason the third act isn’t most of the movie.
Totally agree. I actually dropped an f-bomb in the theatre when the cutaway from the first fight happened after you finally got to see Godzilla in all his glory as they were about to rumble. It reminded me a whole lot of the first ‘Transformers’ movie when Bumblee rescues Sam Whatshisname from Barricade and just as they’re about to fight the movie shifts to the idiotic scene between the humans (in which he loses his pants) and the evil Decepticon boombox.
So Dan, similar to Man of Steel last year, which, despite its success, is called by many “A Superman movie for people who don’t like Superman”, this new Godzilla movie, despite the success it’s going to be considered once the grosses are done, is basically “A Godzilla movie for people that don’t like Godzilla”?
More like “A Godzilla movie with a bigger budget.” I mean, it’s a Godzilla movie. Edwards can grump about how it’s a disaster flick all he wants: Godzilla’s the star. I expect the sequel will be slightly less self-serious.
“Man of Steel” was the best Superman movie I’ve seen, or at least the first one I liked.
C’mon, Bubbles. That’s just the wrongest thing to say, man. Superman 1 & 2 + Returns are all waaaay better than MoS and YOU KNOW IT.
Superman Returns is down as one of my worst films I’ve seen at a cinema. It was that bad.
Godzilla 2 but no Pacific Rim 2…. Why can’t we have nice things?
Not sure where you got that from, last I heard PR2 was in preproduction. Domestic sales were poor (thanks fellow idiot americans) but international sales were good enough to ensure a sequel. Hopefully the marketing will be better this time, alot of people I know had no idea what it was, was just not sold well.
@DaiMacculate Sadly there’s no rush on PR2, according to Legendary Pictures, and rights issues might make it impossible.
@Dan Seitz Ah I hadn’t seen that. It isn’t a giant change from what I expected though, I figured a PR sequel would take 3-4 years MINIMUM simply because of all the stuff Del Toro is already committed to, and the statement from legendary alludes to that workload (at least as it related to their movie with him) as well.
I will withhold judgemental comparisons until I see Godzilla but I was so vastly disappointed by Pacific Rim, I don’t see how this can be true.
+1. I saw Pac Rim when it came out and I’ve watched it once since it came to HBO and I was surpirsed to realize that it was actually even worse then I thought the first time around. I honestly don’t think I can say a single thing good thing about it. Even the “impressive” CGI is boring to watch. Godzilla has to be better if only because B Cranz is in it
Can’t we just be happy that a daikaiju movie made almost 100 million dollars in one weekend in America? I loved Pacific Rim, and I loved Godzilla, both for different reasons. I’m just glad we’re getting some great giant monster movies, with the likelihood of more to come.
Amen, brother. Amen.
The director chosing to focus the camera on a school bus that was introduced two minute earlier instead of the fucking godzilla fight in the background pissed me off sooo much. The bus didnt even have an important character. Sorry kid, you were so unimportant that you were replaced by a cuter Asian kid halfway through the movie.
Godzilla was pretty great, and probably a better movie. But Pacific Rim did a better job of delivering what it promised.
“Dude, you barely even get to see the shark! F-” -Seitz’s review of Jaws
This lol
To be fair…..
I can;t finish that sentence. PR was shit.
@Vince Mancini You, me, some switchblades, anytime.
Joking aside, I call bullshit on those Jaws comparisons. Jaws was a constant, present threat in the movie. You didn’t SEE him, but he was definitely THERE. Also, the humans on the beach didn’t stand around ineffectually clutching their junk. They did things! Interesting things! Things I wanted to see!
As opposed to the Goober Patrol in this movie. What was Elizabeth Olsen’s job in this movie, aside from cry at things?
@Dan Seitz
Somehow staying amazingly pretty and coiffed despite all night hospital shifts and no access to showers?
What was her job? She’s a nurse!
She has a very interstellar face.
+10000
I’m not saying it was a well-written movie by any stretch, but the fact that the humans were ineffectual was kind of the point.
I’ve seen numerous people making the Jaws comparison and the problem with it is that even though you didn’t see the shark until the end the shark was still the focal point of the action and drama even when it wasn’t on the screen. Godzilla is like if Jaws opened with the girl getting eaten, authorities discover she was actually eaten by a killer whale, turns out there’s another killer whale also threatening Amity, all of Brody and Hooper’s efforts to kill the whales fail, and then Quint appears to announce there’s an even greater apex predator in the ocean (the Great White Shark) that then shows up to kill the whales in the last reel.
Vince’s review of Pacific Rim is like Napoleon’s experience in Russia after taking Moscow.
@Vince Mancini Sure, but it was a point communicated poorly with bad screenwriting. It’s not like Godzilla movies haven’t figured out how to show the Army is utterly ineffective. It doesn’t take an hour of dick-clutching.
I often wonder if I am the only one paying attention when critics complain about “illogical decisions” when there is dialogue VERY CLEARLY EXPLAINING the decision, with at least a semi-logical reason.
THEY ASKED THE QUESTION YOU ASKED IN YOUR REVIEW IN THE MOVIE.
The female scientist quite clearly stated that the MUTOs eat radiation, and her concerns were refuted by pointing out that the size of the explosion would hopefully be enough to kill the monsters. There is precedent to at least establish that if organisms are close enough to a massive explosion, the sudden nerve trauma can kill them.
Sorry if that’s really nerd and “actually”, but dammit man… I keep reading reviews that complain about shit that’s explained in the movie, and for some reason it just bugged the shit out of me this time.
I know what the military thinks. That doesn’t make their plan any less stupid.
And just for added emphasis on how stupid it is, they override the one guy in the room who might actually know what he’s talking about. Pretty much the bomb exists to justify Aaron Taylor-Johnson running around a trashed San Francisco and torch some bugs. I don’t mind a transparent McGuffin but come on, TRY.
FWIW, they also explained the train by saying that if the flying MUTO got near the plane, it would shoot the EMP.
I’m with my fellow smoker Aaron Smarter on this one…they did explain all the ridiculous decisions they made, including your “they took a fucking nuke on a train” comment in the article. The train didn’t run on electricity. What were they supposed to take a bomber and wait for a MUTO to send out an EMP and end up nuking the entire west coast by accident?
@Dan Seitz – On top of the stupidity of the whole bomb subplot, the soldiers parachute into the city without any fucking tools that might help them disable the bomb.
Handguns and rifles that will be ineffective against giant radiation monster? Check.
Screwdriver, torch or crowbar? Nah.
The other thing that makes it difficult to compare these it seems like is that Godzilla is more equivalent to what happens in the early narration at the beginning of PR than anything else in the movie. The primary events of Pacific Rim, even the first fight where Raleigh loses his brother, happen SEVERAL years after the world has become aware of and accepted the kaiju as a legitimate threat. By contrast it looks like, despite governments being somehow aware of Godzilla’s existence (I haven’t seen it yet) for a long time, the world at large has been effectively fooled about him and the other MUTOs up to the point where the film begins.
Theoretically Godzilla 2 will be MORE similar to PR (assuming Godzilla/MUTOs are an ongoing threat we have to fight), and that might make a better comparison.
I need to add to this and I cant imagine I am the only one who feels the same.
MILITARY CALL TO ACTION
in PR there is a global problem so the solution is made by many nations to wage combat with these machines
in Godzilla there is a problem far far away that conveniently comes to America so rightly so the world police are heavily featured as the one and only true problem solvers… much in the same way Avatars US gov took sole responsibility for solving the EARTHS energy crisis by mining for space coal
The fact that PR was able to acknowledge “hey this is everyones problem, lets work together” and the other two just fart away cause AMERICA thats why pisses me off
WAIT I HAVE A SWORD?!
both movies are guilty of this gypsy danger in PR waits until they are lifted 200,000 miles above sea level before wait we have a sword I can cut us loose… luckily the sword does come back out in the final underwater battle
Godzilla, likewise, wait I have atomic fire breath… let me wait to use it while I am about to get block stomped… and hey I can use that to puke deather down my enemys throat in the final battle
This is like the first transformers movie, when optimus decides to throw his cock out in the last 20 minutes of that movie…
MUSIC MAKES A BIGGGGG DIFFERENCE
the score for PR is sooooo much better… what happened in Godzilla was just awful… nothing like a sweet string orchestra to put you to sleep while giant mosters fight
Also in that sound arena when godzilla rips a loud belch I wanted to fell the base in my chest, the room should shake… it did not
Agreed on the score. Especially considering Godzilla’s rich legacy of cinematic scores.
Did you see IMAX? The roar was pretty intense.
First, your punctuation, or lack thereof, is atrocious, which makes responding to this a chore.
Second, the US military was portrayed as bumbling and ineffectual, so I have no idea of what you’re talking about when you say that they are “heavily featured as the one and only true problem solvers”.
Third, like keeping Godzilla’s full appearance hidden for most of the movie, Edwards was building to the atomic breath. If he’d just busted it out repeatedly throughout the film, it wouldn’t have been nearly as awesome when he used it in the final fight. Your issue with how you feel the American military was portrayed makes me think you’re not American, but your complete and total lack of an attention span makes me think that you are. I’m so confused.
And I’m not even touching the music thing – that’s a personal preference, and obviously you have no appreciation for the original Gojira.
I’ll say one thing, the score in Godzilla was phenomenal and added a lot to the movie.
For all we know Godzilla needs to build up to breathing fire and can’t just do it whenever he wants.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
The man’s poor grammar aside, how do you not see that the US military was being portrayed as the only problem solvers? Sucking at it is another discussion entirely, but that is exactly what the movie did.
They show up in Japan and directly declared that the MUTOs and Godzilla are now THEIR problem. And the rest of the world was apparently okay with this, despite the film establishing that this was a global threat, what with finding the MUTO eggs in the Philippines, another MUTO hatching in Japan, and a Russian sub being attacked by said MUTO. So where was Japan’s involvement here? Where was Russia’s? Doesn’t matter, the US military needs to take center stage to bumble their way through the movie alongside alternate universe Captain America Ford Brody.
@Scott Hall There’s a difference between BELIEVING you’re the only problem solver and being PORTRAYED as the only problem solver. I took the original comment to mean that the guy felt like it was US military propaganda (and I completely disregarded his Avatar comment, because as the nation with the most advanced space program, it would only make sense for the US to have been the first country to look into space mining). The arrogance and ineptitude of the US forces and whatever governmental leader was pulling their strings felt more like a commentary AGAINST the US than in favor of it. But that’s just me.
Yes, the movie did a bad job of explaining why other countries weren’t involved prior to the MUTO and Godzilla making landfall in Hawaii (which is when it became a US problem). I haven’t read the prequel graphic novel, but maybe the US military was responsible for the Monarch project? There was a Japanese police/security force at the site of the reactor disaster, but once the MUTO (which was Monarch’s responsibility) got loose, that’s when the US government showed up.
Dan I like you and all but you are wrong and stupid and probably infertile #TeamVince
One reason I think Godzilla works better as a movie is that modern tentpole summer film Hollywood is terrible at being ironic and tongue in cheek. The second a blockbuster tries to acknowledge the absurdity of its premise, the writing becomes on the level of Chuck Lorre after brain trauma. A blockbuster is way more fun when it refuses to admit its silly because that just makes it sillier. I would rather take a movie that ends with a dinosaur giving another dinosaur an atomic spowballing with an absurd amount of gravitas than a movie with robots punching each other while being “self-aware” its silly.
Pacific Rim made giant robots punching giant monsters boring. That’s an achievement in and of itself, but not the kind you tack to the door of the fridge.
As for the complaint that in PR, the people actually do stuff, all I have to say is: “who cares?” If Pacific Rim hadn’t dedicated any time to the horribly written and cliched “characters”, it would have been 3 times better.
I care when my other option is watching people with their thumb up their ass.
I’ve been saying the same thing is true about Godzilla ’14 tenfold.
I would literally watch an hour and a half of a dude shoving his thumb up his ass then listen to any of the dumb anime-ish, sub written-by-a-touched-12-year-old dialogue that PR had.
Mind you, I’m not defending Godzilla, but there is no way Pacific Rim is better than it. My mother’s snuff film is better than Pacific Rim.
Because giant mechs of course. It was awesome
They explain why they used a train to transport the nuke because the monsters can do EMPs and short circuit them to render it useless. The dangling the bait throughout the movie got annoying but after that I got over it and just took it as your saving it for the grand finale. What could the humans do to this thing you saw that bullets weren’t hurting it, the airplanes were doing some damage but you couldn’t get close because of the EMP blast, and it was a clear that these were secrets that nobody really knew so how could you prepare to fight Godzilla or the MUTOs?
They also, immediately after the insect mom shoves the nuclear weapon up her cooter, say “OK, so, we can totally fly OVER them at a high enough altitude.” I don’t mind dumb, I do mind internally inconsistent.
That was without radiation which would draw the flying one towards the plane flying above them.
I don’t know, @Dan Seitz – it seemed like all of their projections and the news report and everything showed a half-sphere of influence around the MUTOs. They probably always knew that they could fly over them, but that doesn’t really do a lot of good if you’re trying to attack one with plane-mounted guns and missiles.
Jumping on the bandwagon of illogical things, wasn’t the big MUTO 300 meters? The parachuters jumped from space and didn’t pull their chutes until they were like waist-high on Godzilla.
I can’t believe there are no “I didn’t see either of these movies, but your reviews are shit!” comments.
What bothered me the most about Godzilla was how fucking awesome he looked, Gojira was lookin’ swole, son. He had these huge stout legs and actual arms that he could use, instead of little t-rex nubs constantly point out. And fuckin’ trapz like Benoit.
So, why is this a negative? Because we barely got to see him. That whole last fight was god-damned glorious, but up until then we’d get a quick cut away every time something was about to go down.
The first time at the airport, when it cuts away to a news cast that Ford’s son is watching, and his wife is telling him to shut it off and go to bed, that was cute. But they pulled this shit at least 3 more times.
By the end I didn’t give a shit about Lt. Ford Brody (also, how the fuck is he a Lt. already?), yeah it sucks “you-know-who” died so early, but if they wanted to focus on the human element so much, Ken Watanabe’s character would have been infinitely more interesting.
I really appreciate that it wasn’t some retelling/origin story, and that there were other Kaiju in it, but gimme more more more damnit, what was there was such a tease.
PACIFIC RIM was “Horrible!!” At least GODZILLA was fun and entertaining which some amazing set pieces. The lead up was great!! And ACT 3 paid off really well with us getting a ring side seat into the monster bash. GODZILLA was way better the soul less robots, humans or monsters in PACIFIC RIM. Godzilla himself was an actual character that people in my audience was rooting for.
It’s like this Dan guy is saying “I don’t like JAWS – because we don’t see the shark until 1/2 way in and that sucks because the movies is called JAWS and I don’t like that!” Poor poor argument from someone who clearly isn’t good at what they do.
Watch his debut film, Monsters. It’s a quasi-horror movie about giant monsters that have taken up residence in northern Mexico. The budget was only $500,000, so Gareth keeps the monsters to a minimum and focuses more on character drama. It’s clear he carried the style over to Godzilla, but someone really should’ve told him he had more money to work with.
I’ll never forgive Godzilla for the cutaways, and also for people cheering at Godzilla at the end while he just stomps off, because he doesn’t want to eat radiation?
But I’ll also never forgive Pacific Rim for Charlie Hunnam. “LET’S DO IT TOGETHER!” That’s the only way Jagers work, jackass.
When they were cheering Godzilla, I was hoping with all my heart he’d go and stomp on the stadium.
So many people standing by his face and he doesn’t eat any of them. Apex predator my ass.
I saw the title of this post. Nope.
I saw the title of this post. Yep.
Are you really all over analyzing the plot of a Godzilla movie?
Yes…yes they are.
Are you really commenting on us over analyzing the plot of a Godzilla movie?
interesting take, but I have to agree with your initial hesitancy to NOT compare the two – one is a disaster movie, like a better made Roland Emmerich level stupid things blowing up movie, while Pacific Rim is a monsters v. robot movie, much more sci-fi. love the take though, both are basically perfect ‘bad’ movies that I will (and in PR’s case have) watch over and over
I don’t know how nobody is really complaining about how lazy and boring the MUTOs are. They look like what you’d get when you ask a first year art design student to make something generically evil looking. At least in PR there were flashes of creativity in Monster design.
As for Big G he looked like a giant, jaundiced, Michael Bay Ninja Turtle when you looked at him from the front.
The thing that is frustrating is absolutely nothing holds up to scrutiny in this movie. (IE, why transport the nuke to a population center, does the MUTO recognize Ford Prefect on the train in Hawaii?). I know this is a stupid Godzilla movie, and I LOVE stupid Godzilla movies, but this is Phantom Menace levels of lazy writing/directing.
I can like both right? Can someone just tell me what to think!?
To me Edwards did a lot better job of framing the fights in a way where you have some sense of proportion. The main fights in Pacific Rim happen way above Earth and unfathomable depths under the sea. That’s not a great way to portray how otherwordly big these objects fighting are. Edward did a lot of little tricks to give a better impression of scale.
Those Godzilla dumb decisions are probably the same that would’ve be taken in the Pacific Rim world when they first encountered the kaijus. I guess that’s why they just moved the timeline ahead to give us robots against monsters.
The movies shouldn’t be compared. A more fair comparison would be Godzilla against Cloverfield.
And all of a sudden Godzilla looks like Citizen Kane.
So if a giant monster-type movie had Pacific Rim’s general sensibility and willingness to come out guns ablazin’ with the monster fights and Godzilla’s sense of scale and (mostly) better actors, we’d achieve kaiju nirvana then?
Saying Godzilla had better acting is very subjective, but yes. Pacific Rim tries a little too hard to be a live-action anime about Kaijus vs Robots, whereas 2014 Godzilla tries way too hard to be a Hollywood disaster movie while trying to hide that it’s a Kaiju movie. We must find the middle ground!
Isn’t anyone happy about the lack of a few certain well beaten cliches? “I’m the army. I say we do this.” “Well I’m a scientist and you’re wrong.” “Get him out of here!”. Yeah they essentially had this disagreement except the military didn’t act like assholes about it, which is honestly refreshing in a disaster movie. My other favourite cliche, the scientist discovering some new problem that will halt the protagonists. No, this time very quietly, without expository dialog, our character realizes a problem (monster babies) and just fucking handles it. Honestly. If this thing was two hours of Godzilla kicking San Francisco in the dick that’s all anyone would be complaining about.
One does not have to choose between a giant douche and a turd sandwich.
I’ve already forgotten most of Pacific Rim.