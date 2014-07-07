Why Taylor Swift Hanging Out With Emma Stone Is A Good Thing

#Taylor Swift #Emma Stone
07.07.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

So while you were downing cheap beers and lighting the British flag on fire for Independence Day, Taylor Swift was like OMG CHILLIN’ wit DA BESTIES 4 life. The T-Swift 1000 retreated to her Rhode Island home, where she and her cat can wear matching striped sweaters in peace. Also in attendance: bird-flipper Lena Dunham, Ingrid Michaelson, and uh oh, Emma Stone. Should we be worried?

Nope. But Andrew Garfield should. It’s only a matter of time before Swift has one of her patented broken heart to broken heart chats, and explains why she should dump that Spider-Boy for a Spider-Man.

emma andrew sad

Getty Image

Bad news for Andrew; good news for us. *slicks hair*

