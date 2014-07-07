Why Taylor Swift Hanging Out With Emma Stone Is A Good Thing

So while you were downing cheap beers and lighting the British flag on fire for Independence Day, Taylor Swift was like OMG CHILLIN’ wit DA BESTIES 4 life. The T-Swift 1000 retreated to her Rhode Island home, where she and her cat can wear matching striped sweaters in peace. Also in attendance: bird-flipper Lena Dunham, Ingrid Michaelson, and uh oh, Emma Stone. Should we be worried?
Nope. But Andrew Garfield should. It’s only a matter of time before Swift has one of her patented broken heart to broken heart chats, and explains why she should dump that Spider-Boy for a Spider-Man.
Bad news for Andrew; good news for us. *slicks hair*
Hellooooooooooo, ladies. Except you Lena Dumbface (aka, the Debbie Downer of the group).
I was about to say, who is the asshat in the lower left? Why are all these ladies hanging out with a 12 year old boy who is also a douche? Of course it would be Lena Dunham.
Is that who that is? Didn’t recognize her next to my HOT girlfriend Jessica Szohr!
This is some kinda hollywood hipster party (not a BFF sleepover) – I wish a firework landed on the roof and burned (most of) them to death.
Taylor Swift would make an excellent Squirrel-girl.
Indeed.