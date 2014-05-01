Why ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Is The Best Spider-Man Movie

Spider-Man is one of the handful of heroes that endure, from comics, and it was bizarre that it took decades for Spidey to come to the big screen. And, truthfully, he’s actually done pretty well: I’d argue even Spider-Man 3 has points to recommend it. But, if you grew up reading Spidey, The Amazing Spider-Man is the movie that best nailed the spirit of the character.
Spidey Is Actually A Teenager
No offense to the cast of Spider-Man, but come on: Nobody bought that Tobey Maguire was a teenager, and the movie rather rightfully rushed Peter off to college post-haste. But part of what made Peter work is that he really is just a kid taking the world onto his shoulders, and worse, now and again discovering that he was right to.
Spidey’s Guilt Is Well-Deserved
As we all know, in the original comics, a cash-obsessed Spidey ignores a burglar because there’s no money in catching crooks. It turns out, of course, that same crook kills his beloved Uncle Ben, and thus begins the guilt that hangs over Spidey to this day.
But truthfully, it was always awkward as a story device. In a city of millions, Uncle Ben’s the one who gets shot? How do you pull off that coincidence?
That’s what makes the movie work so well: Peter is a douche to Uncle Ben, and wanders off. Ben follows, because he cares, and Peter more or less leads him right into the line of fire. It makes a lot more sense than somebody robbing the take of a pro-wrestling match.
Spidey’s A Smart-Ass
One of the points about the Spider-Man trilogy that always bugged me is that Peter’s wisecracks got largely dumped. Sure, he has the occasional smart remark, but mostly, it’s just him dealing with the fight at hand.
The Raimi films were funny in other ways; Spider-Man 2‘s relentless dumping on Peter is in some ways classic Stan Lee. On the other hand, you do miss the moments where Spidey asks a car thief if he’s really dumb enough to think a guy in tights and a mask is a cop.
Peter Parker Is A Scentist And Fairly Brilliant
One of the nice touches of the original Spider-Man is that his main superpower is often his ability to apply his knowledge of physics and chemistry to problems. Take the web-shooters: Sam Raimi has a point in that Peter really should have created and patented a webbing gun and sold it to 3M instead of making web-shooters, but it’s also a defining character moment. Peter solves his problems through engineering.
And, Finally, It Wasn’t A Fourth Spider-Man
Again, not to knock Raimi and team, but the truth is that it’s hard for any franchise to go three films without a turkey, and generally, number four is where they crash-land. Can you imagine the burning sensation you’d feel in your soul sitting through the Spidey equivalent of this?
If the option was that or a reboot, we’ll take the reboot.
Andrew Garfield is 30. So….not actual teenager. (He was 27-28 during filming)
true, but at least he looks like a kid.
He pulls off being a teenager far better then Maguire ever did
Maybe so. Then the wording should be “Spidey actually looks and acts like a teenager.” You can’t lead your argument with false statements.
I think you’re looking for something to nitpick.
Garfield and Maguire are both pretty young-looking guys, but I don’t buy either of them as teenagers.
Why it’s the worst Spider-Man movie: They turned Peter into a douchey skater instead of a lovable/relatable dork and the Lizard storyline translates horribly to film
Ok maybe not as bad as Spider-Man 3 but definitely in the bottom two
What exactly about Peter was douchey? I’ve heard that complaint before and don’t really get it, I thought Garfield was incredibly likable in the film.
Also the fact that he’s already standing up to bullies before he’s spider-man that completely undermines the character and made the lizard a psychopath except one line at the end. And the thing about Denis leary’s dying wish being ignored turned into a cute joke
That doesn’t really bother me, because, well, he’s supposed to be a modern teenager, and they ride skateboards where I live. I can accept that Pete isn’t a teenager like I was a teenager. It’d be kind of weird if he was, really.
Garfield plays Peter as a bitch, whereas Maguire played him as a little bitch. I think Peter Parker was always a little bitch.
I dunno, the whole skating thing implies some sort of coordination/athleticism that I always though Peter Parker was kind supposed to be lacking. That and I just think skaters kinda dress like assholes.
Yeah, Peter = shy bookworm. NOT Peter = hipster cool skater guy who is actually already pretty well liked by everyone.
Everything here in this thread. Parker was bullied by Flash and never said shit. And even if modern teens skateboard…so what? Parker was a social outcast. If he was a teen today he wouldn’t skateboard. He would wear a fedora and talk about My Little Pony and Doctor Who while calling himself Thrillhouse.
“Looks like everything’s coming up Parker!”
Jesus wept- Ahnold was horrible.
I know, right? Every few years, I think to myself, “Eh, nerd rage, I was a teenager, no WAY it was as bad as I remember.” Then I fire up a YouTube clip and OH GOD THE PAIN.
It’s the best movie ever when you take a shot for every pun.
And then you watch the animated series Mr. Freeze and think, “WHY IS THAT SO HARD?!” [www.youtube.com]
Ask DC. They’ve been undoing everything Dini put in there, seemingly out of spite.
At least the Arkham series Freeze is excellent.
I’ve always thought all of the Raimi Spider Man films, even the 2nd one, were wildly overrated. My chief complaint was Tobey Maguire, I just can’t stand that guy.
I avoided Amazing Spider Man because of word of mouth and whatnot, but when I caught it at home I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it.
1000% This, Maguire makes the first three almost unwatchable at this point for me
ASM 2 is much better than the first one too, fyi. Surprised me how much better actually.
I agree, Garfield and Stone by themselves makes this movie infinitely more watchable then the first three to me.
Emma Stone could make anything infinitely more watchable.
“Take the web-shooters: Sam Raimi has a point in that Peter really should have created and patented a webbing gun and sold it to 3M instead of making web-shooters, but it’s also a defining character moment. Peter solves his problems through engineering”.
Did Raimi say this in an interview when someone asked him about the “Amazing” movies having web-shooters? Cuz Spider-Man in the Raimi movies had organic webbing.
I haven’t seen the source of that quote, but I assume it was Raimi stating why he didn’t include the shooters in his film perhaps?
Here ya go. This is a transcription of a magazine article if I remember correctly: [movies.about.com]
Yeah this new one is streets ahead of the raimi ones.
I feel like the reboot of Spider-Man would have worked if it took the origin story as assumed. Think of the Tim Burton Batman which basically went “you know how Batman got started so why bother.” Or the Hulk reboot where they did the origin story over the intro credits.
It felt like they shoe-horned in the origin story as kind of a rush job, and then went in an entirely different direction for the main plot.
Honestly, I just want a superhero movie where they do take the origin as assumed, but it’s not going to happen for years.
My 33-year-old friend didn’t know Superman’s origin story when we saw Man of Steel together. Was kind of mind-blowing.
ASM is lame. Some things work (Gwen Stacey, the romanctic plot, the suit) but a lot doesn’t work.
The villain has a shit arc, Ben’s death is hilariously awful and doesn’t feel impactful, Pete doesn’t feel like an outsider, the jokes are bad (really bad), and the secret origin feels like it’s trying hard to be fresh.
I wanted to love the new spidey flick. Sadly, it was disappointing.
I’ve been a Spider-man fan my entire life (I’m 38). I’ve seen many versions come and go so I’m not precious about “MY SPIDEY!” when I look at new versions. Raimi’s first film wasn’t perfect but it got the tone and the character traits right. Peter needs to be a shy, smart, likable kid, not a sulky dick who’s one bullying incident away from shooting up the school. TAS got much more wrong than it got right.
100%.This. Spider-man 2 is leagues better than anything we’ve seen in the reboot.
Yup, agreed. Hipster Douche Parker is annoying.
I could not disagree more. I like the tone and the cast better in Amazing, that much I’ll give you. But there was no comparable moment of “Oh no, my actions caused my uncle to die” in Amazing. He simply immediately goes out for vengeance, never catches the guy, and then moves on. Yeah, he misses his uncle, but if they were trying to say that his decisions as Spider-Man were a result of his uncle dying, I feel like they did an incredibly poor job.
The coincidence in the first Spider-Man makes sense because Ben was on his way back to pick Peter up from the “library”. He was parked outside, waiting for Peter to show up. Robber sees a car that’s running, feels like it’ll be quicker than hotwiring one, and kills the dude to get it. (No, Flint Marko never killed Ben. It was always the same guy no matter what Zephram Cochrane tells me.)
Honestly, I like Amazing. It doesn’t hold a candle to Spider-Man 1 or 2 to me because I think those are plotted MUCH better and relationships and decisions track much more strongly than they do in Amazing.
I’ll also go to my grave saying that if you cut out around 40 minutes of Spider-Man 3, you could have had an awesome summer blockbuster. There are some really great moments in that which are overwhelmed by all kinds of superfluous stuff.
Dude, google “Spider-Man 3: No Sandman Edition”. You can thank me later.
Amazing Spider-Man made absolutely no case for why it should exist (beyond the obvious that Sony needed to make it to keep the cash coming). It was incredibly redundant. Even if it was possible to pretend Raimi’s Spider-Man didn’t exist, I find nothing redeeming about it. Emma Stone is charming but Garfield came off as a pompous dick. The Lizard was the worst CGI villain I can recall seeing since The Rock / Scorpion Thing at the end of Mummy 2. Part of this can be blamed on the editing but by god the Lizard’s character arc was terrible. He went from kind paternal figure to sociopath faster than Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Mancini’s review was spot-on. It boggles my mind how anyone who was old enough to see the original Raimi Spider-Man and saw this thinks this is better.
I also don’t buy Andrew Garfield as a teenager any more than I did Toby Maguire. They both looked much older (Maguire was actually YOUNGER when he first played the role than Garfield was) so moving it along quickly made sense. Even the comics didn’t stay in high school forever.
When do we get an article that explains how the Transformers movies are misunderstood classics.
?
The Raimi movies unfairly cast a shadow over “TAS”. If it had come first, people would have loved it just as much, if not more, than the first “Spider-Man”. To me, the only things holding it back are James Horner’s score and that awful, no-front belt-having, basketball-textured costume.
It’s the best Spider-Man movie… until they finally make Toei’s Supaidaman into a full-length film. SPIDER-MAN AND GIANT ROBOTS. What’s not to love?
Having tirelessly polled the internet, media and comic book communities, I have found the following dissenting views on Dan’s opinion of “The Amazing Spider-Man.” All respondents wished to remain anonymous:
1) “Hey, there, True Believer! Y’know, when I created ol’ Spidey way back in the early ’60s, he sure was a teen-ager! But time marches on for all of us. Hey! You know what would be a great idea? How about Spidey ages just like everyone else, and we get a real-life senior citizen superstar to play him on the big screen! Why, think of the pathos, the drama! Do I know a guy who could play the part? Well, you bet I do! Plus, he has a lot of experience in these big blockbuster movies! You know my number, Hollywood! Excelsior!!!”
2) “I beg to differ with the lame opinion of one Dan Sietz. ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ is not, in fact, the best Spider-Man movie. The villain, for instance, is supposed to be the Lizard. Yet, as all true fans know, the Lizard, who was introduced in the sixth issue of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ comic book, wore a white lab coat and purple pants. Worst. Spider-Man. Ever.”
3) “Johnny Storm is a white guy (no offense). ppl forget that.”
I’m not sure why, but the “Cranes scene” annoyed me so much that I really didn’t enjoy the rest of the movie.
I’ve already seen the movie and while I like the Garfield’s Spider-Man, I really don’t like anything else. Gwen and Peter’s relationship is pretty much “500 Days of Summer: Super Hero Addition” and the rest of the movie feels like it is just trying set up conflicts for the rest of the franchises.
Compared this movie to the sequel and geez, the sequel is bad, like really bad, like 28% good bad, like second worst sequel I’ve ever seen after Die Hard 5 bad.
“It makes a lot more sense than somebody robbing the take of a pro-wrestling match.”
Clearly you’ve never wrestled in the indies.
I personally think it shit on the original spider man. Much more akin to the comics (or what knowledge i gathered from the comics from the original spidey PS1 game i played)
Raimi’s first Spiderman movie is the greatest of them all because of one thing and one thing only:
[youtu.be]
Oh my god, you guys will love what the spiderman movies did to this critic. It’s nerd rage at it’s hardest, and it’s just beautiful.
[www.escapistmagazine.com]
[www.escapistmagazine.com]
I am so glad that guy didn’t like these movies. His reviews are almost Plinkett-level entertaining.
I imagine this guy reading this post and punching Dan Seitz in the face and breaking his thumb because it was tucked into his fist.
I laughed when I saw C. Thomas Howell as an adult character. Laughed because of ‘Soul Man.’ But then I got serious because of ‘Red Dawn.’
Nails the spirit of the character? Have you ever read a Spider-man comic book? The Amazing series has no idea who Peter Parker/Spider-man is on a FUNDAMENTAL level. The movies literally suggest that ONLY Peter could have become Spider-man which literally betrays the entire “everyman” premise of Spider-man in the first place.
Lets go point by point: He’s actually a teenager. Um yea the first Raimi movie takes place during and immediately after his senior year of high school. You know? When he’s a teenager. He MIGHT be 20 in the second one but I’d be willing to bet he’s supposed to be 19.
The guilt is well deserved. Actually it makes more sense in the first one because the guy actually has a gun and poses a threat. In Amazing the criminal doesn’t stick anyone up, he just grabs the cash and runs. And then Peter literally sees him kill his uncle.
Peter’s a smart ass. No he’s abjectly cruel. He plays psychologically tortures a car thief (i.e. not a violent criminal) then taunts and assaults a cop. Because Peter has to be “cool” and “edgy” when the character of Peter Parker is neither of those things.
Peter Parker is a scientist. Yea, go see Amazing 2 where he has to watch a YouTube video to learn how batteries work.
And finally it wasn’t a fourth Spider-man. Why is this a good thing? Oh by the way, all the Raimi movies, yes even Spider-man 3, are better than The Amazing Spider-man. Raimi, for whatever flaws part 3 has, at least understands his main character. And Spider-man 2 is still one of the best comic book movies ever made.
I was left cold the first time I watched “Amazing” but after a second go-around I kinda like it. It’s incredibly flawed, yes, but it does have redeeming qualities. The romance isn’t cringe-worthy like it was in the Raimi movies, and Spider-Man does get some good quips. I also love the fact that the entire story springs from the simple discovery of Richard Parker’s briefcase. But I still wish they hadn’t bothered with the origin and Uncle Ben’s death. If the movie began with Spider-Man already established as a hero that would have saved a lot of time. Plus to me it makes more sense to have Peter investigating his parents AFTER his Uncle Ben dies. And the investigation leading to the creation of the Lizard is interesting, but not if just leads to the city being threatened. They should have made the stakes more personal – have The Lizard go after his wife and son, for instance. We knew New York wasn’t going to be turned into a land of lizard people… but we wouldn’t have been so sure about the fate of Curt’s family.
I enjoyed the fighting scenes. I thought the CGI effect in the high school fight were pretty good it was fast paced and even looked improvised.
The best Spider-Man movie, so far, is clearly Spider-Man 2.
I haven’t liked any media version of Spider-Man really. Except for the Spectacular series.
I’ll *watch* any of them, but there’s always something missing. ASM put me to sleep.
[uproxx.com]
That was Vince Mancini’s Dom DeLuise impression: [www.youtube.com]
I only saw it once and absolutely shitfaced and still I knew it was pretty good. I really should re-watch it.