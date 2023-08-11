Why Is The Banyan Tree In Maui So Important?

Due to the ongoing fires in Maui, there has been a public panic about the island’s beloved Banyan tree, which has been damaged in the flames. While the tree remains standing, the people in the town of Lahaina are devastated by the scorched tree, which holds historical significance.

The 150-year-old tree is thought to be the largest of its kind in the U.S. The majestic tree was a staple to the community and its people, towering more than 60 feet that often served as a meeting place on the island. The tree also housed hundreds of mynah birds, who are known to sing throughout the branches of the 16 (!!) separate trunks. It’s no wonder the potential loss of the tree has become such an enormous weight on the locals, who refer to the plant as the “heartbeat” of Lahaina.

The Washington Post reports that the tree was planted in 1873 to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Protestant mission in Lahaina. The tree has kept its unique shape due to residents hanging water-filled jars on specific aerial roots. Over the years, residents have gathered for various town events, like Halloween parades and farmer’s markets.

Though the tree was a coveted landmark on the island, Kaniela Ing, a former member of Hawaii’s House of Representatives, tweeted that it’s just another alarming effect of the current climate emergency.

The fires have currently claimed 36 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings. As of Thursday, the fire is reportedly 80% contained, and President Biden declared it a “major disaster.”

(Via USA Today, The Washington Post)