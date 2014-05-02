Why You Should Go To Free Comic Book Day

Even non-nerds have probably heard of Free Comic Book Day at this point. Held the first Saturday of May, it’s… well, self-explanatory, really. But even if you’re only mildly interested in comic books, you should make a point of going.
So, wait, I just go to a comic book store and I get free comic books?
Yep, and more than just comics if you get there early. Specifically, you can get these free comic books. Publishers run them off at their own expense and usually use FCBD to launch new stories or offer samplers of their work.
Are the comics any good?
Usually; keep in mind the plan is to get you hooked so you’ll start buying comics. I’m under embargo for some of the FCBD comics I’ve received, but I have read the majority of this year’s crop, and it’s all pretty solid. DC’s launch of their weekly title Future’s End and Valiant’s sampler are particularly strong books this year.
It’s actually good for fans and non-fans alike, because even minor publishers usually send along a few free books that allow you to sample their work and see if it’s for you.
Will there be anything for my kids?
Plenty, actually. I’ll particularly recommend the KaBoom! sampler, but most of the publishers actually have entirely separate books for kids.
Where do I find a comic book store with the free comics?
Handily right here.
Anything else to know?
Yeah; because FCBD really boosts retail traffic, many publishers put their best foot forward this week. There are a lot of good #1s and starts to new arcs this week. Here’s our comics megapost to get you started.
Also, you may be able to get your comics signed. Many comics creators go to local shops and make appearances. Look up who’s coming; there are some cool surprises out there.
Got a shop you recommend in your area? Weigh in on here, to help the new folks out.
Also many stores that sell comic and games will put their games on sale too. I know my local store says this day is 2nd only to Black Friday in sales and traffic.
Saw All You Need is Kill, so I’m guessing they’re trying to push for Edge of Tomorrow when it gets released. Why couldn’t they just have kept the damn name?
Word on the street is that they were scared the Beatles would sue.
Can’t wait for tomorrow. Also, around this time, I pick up an additional trade or two, even though my store doesn’t do sales that much. Two years ago was the Iron Man: Extremis HC trade with bonus motion comic DVD. Last year was Supergirl: Who Is Superwoman. This year will probably be Fall Out Toy Works (I am morbidly curious about the Fall Out Boy comic) and maybe some random Marvel trade. Plus, I forgot to pick up Vandroid and maybe Mega Man from Wednesday.
It’s also extremely packed depending on your comic show. I’ll stay home and miss out on the sweaty nerd smell.
Sweaty nerd smell? So your comic shop also sells role-playing games?
As well as a good selection of magic cards.
Yeah, no offense, but your average suburban comic book shop smells ironically like your average high school locker room.
@Crash That explains it. Gamerfunk is a hard stench to get out.
For those of you who are new to the scene and want to take advantage, but you’re unsure where to go, please use this handy URL:
www,comicshoplocator.com
Much appreciate. Hard to find shops in WV.
Sitting it out this year. I’m broke at the moment and consider it bad form to not spend piles of money when I go in there. But I do have a pull list I’ll be picking up soon so it’s not like I need an event to get me in there.