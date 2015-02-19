Woman Seeks Divorce Because Husband Can’t Satisfy Her Sexual Needs, Which Are Considerable

Shutterstock

A woman in Dubai is seeking divorce from her husband because he “cannot satisfy her sexual needs.” Needs which, considering all the good stuff on television these days, sound a little unrealistic. From Gulf News:

The woman lodged her lawsuit before the Dubai Sharia Court claiming divorce against the damages that she claims to have incurred because her husband cannot have sex with her two to three times per day. “The wife claims that her husband can only have sex with her three to four times a week… but she deems that unsatisfactory. After she and her countryman husband failed to reach an amicable settlement, the case was referred to the Sharia Court to look into the woman’s divorce claim,” sources close to the case told Gulf News.

In her lawsuit, the woman claims that her husband “should either be able to please her or grant her a divorce,” but the judge disagrees. According to Gulf News, the judge not only refused to grant the divorce… he went so far as to suggest the wife undergo medical treatment.

She was having none of it.

When the wife insisted on her claims, the court decided to refer the husband for a medical check up to confirm to the claimant that her husband is healthy and fit and capable of pleasing her, added the source.

The trial is ongoing.

Gulf News, H/T BroBible