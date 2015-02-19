Woman Seeks Divorce Because Husband Can’t Satisfy Her Sexual Needs, Which Are Considerable

A woman in Dubai is seeking divorce from her husband because he “cannot satisfy her sexual needs.” Needs which, considering all the good stuff on television these days, sound a little unrealistic. From Gulf News:
The woman lodged her lawsuit before the Dubai Sharia Court claiming divorce against the damages that she claims to have incurred because her husband cannot have sex with her two to three times per day.
“The wife claims that her husband can only have sex with her three to four times a week… but she deems that unsatisfactory. After she and her countryman husband failed to reach an amicable settlement, the case was referred to the Sharia Court to look into the woman’s divorce claim,” sources close to the case told Gulf News.
In her lawsuit, the woman claims that her husband “should either be able to please her or grant her a divorce,” but the judge disagrees. According to Gulf News, the judge not only refused to grant the divorce… he went so far as to suggest the wife undergo medical treatment.
She was having none of it.
When the wife insisted on her claims, the court decided to refer the husband for a medical check up to confirm to the claimant that her husband is healthy and fit and capable of pleasing her, added the source.
The trial is ongoing.
Medical Treatment…does he mean, the knife?
Yep, female genital mutilation. It’s quite popular in Islamic countries.
Of course if the husband asked for divorce because his wife didn’t satisfy him he would immidiatley get it.
@Dairy Queen Get the divorce or the knife? I’m assuming divorce.
Nah, just a swift ‘kick in the kunt!’
How does this story in this region of the world not end with this woman getting stoned for witchcraft
it’s not outright said, but the recommended “medical treatment” would be cutting off the clitoris.
Which would be worse than stoning for some, AMIRITE LADIES?
Because women have been able to divorce in Islam since Islam was created in the 7th century? And women have gotten divorce over this very issue in Islam. . .
For crying out loud! Just let these hoes drive already
Surely the vibrations of a Shelby Cobra’s engine would “help with her needs”!
“When confronted by the presiding judge, the claimant [wife] said she desires to have sexual intercourse with her husband twice or thrice a day but he cannot fulfill her demands.”
So, she wants a vibrator? Or an unemployed husband? Because I can see twice a day as feasible, but three times? Sometimes you got to get up early.
I think she wants him to get up early, HEYO.
Someone buy this woman a vibrator!
Right? A bullet vibe would pretty much do the trick.
… I’m not sure if this is spam or not.
