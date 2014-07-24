Will ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Be Able To Avoid The ‘Hydra Problem?’

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was, well, lackluster until Captain America: The Winter Soldier came along and completely changed the show and its approach. Stunning betrayals, bad guys, rants, cyborgs, it all came to life at once. The question, though, is whether the show will now have to dance around Avengers: Age Of Ultron.
TVLine, paid to do such things, brought it up with the show’s producers, and they offered, well, highly evasive answers:
…exec producer Jed Wheon at first hedged, “We can’t say much…But right now, we’re just trying to make everybody as cool and interesting as we can.” Whedon’s fellow EP (and wife) Maurissa Tancharoen offered on the exact same topic, in measured words, “All of us are aware of the moving parts at all times. With that said, there are many opportunities for planting things that… end up in other things.” Whedon himself then revealed this much: “Let’s put it this way: In the second season, there’s definitely a milestone that everybody needs to hit.”
While the show undeniably improved with the collapse of S.H.I.E.L.D., it would be something of a mistake to insist that somehow it was just Captain America holding it back. That doesn’t explain all the show’s issues, like the plodding sideplots or dull main plots. But we doubt it helped, either, to be sitting on a major twist and be essentially unable to do anything with it.
Really, what we want to see out of the show is more b-listers used creatively. Part of the reason Arrow is so fun is that essentially anybody who can’t carry a solo movie is game, and the show is actually pretty good at reinventing pathetic backbenchers like Shrapnel and Firefly.
Really, it just needs to stop worrying about being a network procedural, and have some actual fun. Blow more stuff up, worry less about Skye’s parents. Unless they blow stuff up, in which case, bring ’em on!
Is Skye still a main character and still completely incapable of being anything but eye candy? Yeah then the show will still struggle outside of major game changers like Winter Soldier.
I’m still hoping Skye’s parents turn out to be Inhumans, not asking for Black Bolt and Medusa here but just getting the Inhumans involved in the MCU would be a huge plus. Also as I’ve said before its an easy solution for their Mutant embargo problem.
Oh, are you kidding? They’re going to Inhumans the s*** out of everything. That’s why Marvel has a big push and is turning so many characters into Inhumans, so Fox doesn’t get any more mutants.
She’s a Skrull!!
@Dan Seitz Also if I heard someone say there would be a Hulk Vs Black Bolt fight in an Avengers movie, I’d be camped in front of the theater a week early even if the entire rest of the movie consisted of the rest of the Avengers having staring contests.
@josh wilkinson Not if Black Bolt told you about it.
@Dan Seitz This is true either from being utterly destroyed and or in a psych ward because comic characters began speaking to me. One or the other.
Her dad will be Karnak
You know what their big problem is? Not enough Simmons. #TeamSimmons
I too am #teamsimmons. I’m also hoping Simmons and Triplett bump uglies next season because dammit, they’re obviously into each other. It’s like Ollie beaver-damming Felicity at every turn.
Can we just talk about Arrow now?…
I agree. I’ve only seen the first half of season 1, but it’s way more interesting than SHIELD which didn’t even get interesting until the last 3-4 episodes.
I swear I read on io9 or something that they confirmed it WASN’T going to have to dance around a major plot point this season.
Guess they were just talkin out their asses. Also, nice to know that Arrow/Flash aren’t part of the Snyderverse. As cool as it would be to get exposure that way, I kind of like what they’ve built, and would hate to see it fall prey to the same synergistic crap that AoS and Ant-Man have gone through.
You know skye’s parents are just gonna be a stick of dynamite and a match. I actually wonder how this show will hold up in say….10 years?? when they’re rebooting all of the major Marvel characters. There’s some major plot points that are dependent on knowing what went on in one of the movies. While I like the tie-in stuff…it really hinders SHIELD from being a great show on it’s own.
To be fair most shows, even the good ones don’t last 10 years. At best this will run til around Avengers 3 or possibly a year into phase 4 if there is one, and that’s only if its super lucky.
?? No, I don’t mean that the show will run for 10 years. I mean, in 10 years, when someone is scrolling through Netflix or whatever exists then for watching old TV shows on, and they come across SHIELD and start binge watching it and then they get to an episode and they think, “What’s going on? Did I skip an episode?” because some things just aren’t explained. A lot of times they throw out dialogue that just refer to “the events in London” without any explanation or very little context. A show that requires you to watch other things just to understand the plot really doesn’t hold up on its own.
I still say they need to drop Taskmaster in there somewhere.
Not sure if he’s an X-Men character since technically he’s a mutant.
They went back and forth on that but now apparently his “powers” are due to an experimental serum with the side effect being declarative memory loss.
He’s a traditional Avengers villain anyway, so I’d imagine he’s off limits to Fox. Marvel were able to work out Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver with their express connection to Magneto, so I really don’t think Fox could make a case.