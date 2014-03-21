Will 'Captain America 3' Be 'Captain America, Too'?

This exclusive Captain America 3 still shows the series taking a new direction.

Wait, Captain America 3? I know, it seems kind of crazy. Captain America: The Winter Soldier isn’t out for another two weeks, and here we are speculating about the third movie. It’s been less than a week since we learned that Captain America 3 would be released on May 6th, 2016, and potential plot details are already being leaked. Marvel usually does a pretty good job of keeping quiet about upcoming films. Why the sudden change? I’d hazard a guess that they’re trying to intimidate Warner Brothers into switching the release date of Batman Vs Superman. Will it work? Short answer: Yes. Long answer: Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees. Be warned, there are potential spoilers ahead.

The screenwriters of the Captain America films, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, sat down for an interview with Den of Geek. After talking about the upcoming film, they answered some questions about the logistics and direction of Captain America 3. Markus had this to say:

We’ve definitely set out on a more realistic road in the Cap movies, you know. Even more grounded than in the other MCU movies. And so it kind of rules out Cap fighting the Dinosaur Man or something like that. There are some that aren’t gonna start and other ones that — I mean there’s a couple we’re playing with right now that we really want to take elements from. Which we’ll not reveal… All I’m saying is psychotic 1950s Cap.

For those of you unfamiliar with ’50s Cap, here’s a brief rundown: The Captain America comic was cancelled in the ’40s, but Stan Lee tried to revive it in the ’50s. Cap and Bucky spent a year fighting Communists before the comic was cancelled. Lee tried again and brought Captain America back in the ’60s. His prolonged hiatus was resolved by explaining that he was frozen during World War II. This took the ’50s Captain out of continuity.

The stories from the ’50s were brought back into continuity by Steve Engleheart in the ’70s. He explained that William Burnside changed his name to Steve Rogers, and took on the mantle of Captain America. He improperly administered a form of the super soldier serum to himself, went insane, and later led an army of Neo-Nazis. It’s a classic story: Boy idolizes man, boy becomes man, boy leads army of man’s mortal enemies.

If it’s true, this could be a very interesting direction for the franchise. I doubt the events of The Winter Soldier will be tied up neatly at the end of that film, and bringing another super soldier into the mix will certainly make Captain America 3 exciting.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens April 4. Captain America 3 opens May 6, 2016.

