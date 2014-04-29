‘Wolfenstein: The New Order’ Gets Messy With Its Latest Trailer

Senior Contributor
04.29.14 6 Comments

Wolfenstein: The New Order has been a game that’s had an oddly tight-lipped marketing campaign. Mostly we know the setting, but not really how the game plays. That’s something this trailer answers. Short answer: Messy!

For example, it opens with a sweet old Polish grandpa exploding a Nazi’s head. And then, well, then it gets weird. The trailer essentially lays out the two routes you can take through an area: Quiet and stealthy or big and very, very loud. It’s also… not terribly self-serious.

We have to admit, we have no idea if the music cues are real or composed specifically by the music department. But either way, they’re pretty inspired. Who doesn’t want to hear what sounds like an unreleased track from Rammstein’s honky-tonk album while dual-wielding what appear to be semi-automatic shotguns and/or stabbing Nazis in the crotch from a slide.

Also, to be honest, considering I tend to play FPS games like a back-shooting sneaky dirtbag, the idea of the game being built to cater to my love of being said dirtbag has considerable appeal. It seems the game takes as a guiding principle that nothing is wrong if you’re committing it against a Nazi, and that’s got some promise. We’ll know for sure May 27th.

Around The Web

TAGSgameplay trailerssplatWolfenstein: The New Order

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP