‘Wolfenstein: The New Order’ Shows Off 30-Minutes Of Dog Stabbing Gameplay Footage

What I’ve seen thus far of Wolfenstein: The New Order has left me intrigued. The game’s “what if the Nazis won” premise is juicy and it’s going to contain some tense as hell, Inglorious Basterds-esque verbal confrontations. It seems like it may actually be a game worth seriously discussing.

All that said, there’s one thing we haven’t seen much of — the game’s shootery bits. Obviously shooting dudes is still going to make up the bulk of the game, so it’s kinda important to know how that’s shaping up. Well, Bethesda has released a nice, meaty 30-minute chunk of gameplay footage, so now you can judge for yourself…

Looks like some solid, dated (in a good way) run-and-gun fun. The AI seems a little dumb, but hey, it’s a Wolfenstein game. You don’t play a Wolfenstein game if you’re looking for modern cover mechanics and cutting edge adaptive AI.

via Rock, Paper, Shotgun