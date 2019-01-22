I was on that job an was supposed to get paid the Friday before Xmas, could have been skint for all they knew, never got my money until the 2nd week of January, only a matter of time before something like this happened 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/WvQ91aRRgL — Joe fearon (@joefblue) January 21, 2019

There are few things as maddening as not getting paid for a hard day’s work, and those waiting on a paycheck for services rendered are typically at the mercy of the client. One construction worker in Liverpool, however, took matters into his own hands after an apparent pay dispute with a Travelodge located in the city’s Innovation Park, and went nuts on it with a excavator vehicle.

Or, in the immortal words of Ray Liotta’s character in Goodfellas: “F*ck you, pay me.”

The scene unfolded on Monday afternoon as you can see in the above video, in which the excavator slowly sets upon the entrance-way of the Travelodge, smashing its way on in while other workers standing nearby filmed the unfolding madness on their phones.

Another angle lol🤣 2 things you should never do.. Mess with a mans wages or his tools… ..oh and his woman.. in that order 😁 #travelodge pic.twitter.com/OEiMMbBO4P — dickturpin 🇬🇧 (@dickturpin76) January 21, 2019

In another video taken from inside the Travelodge the man can be heard yelling, “£600 f*cking quid! All you had to do was pay me my f*cking £600 quid!”