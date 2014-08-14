Here’s A Candidate For One Of The Year’s Strangest Crimes

Well, well, well, we have a new candidate for dumbest criminal of the year. Meet 26-year-old Diondre Jones, a woman who tried to get medical care under her sister’s name. One problem though—her sister was dead. Another problem—she was wearing a shirt commemorating her sister’s death. It had her name on it. You see where this is headed, right?
Diondre gave the hospital her sister’s name (Delores), SSN and birth date. After receiving treatment, the hospital got this notice: “Date of Death Precedes Date of Service.”
Cue Diondre sneaking out of said hospital…
…when the officer asked Diondre why she provided the hospital staff with the wrong name and information, Diondre pointed at her shirt and told the officer, “They must have gotten the name from this shirt.” The shirt that Diondre was wearing was a memorial shirt for her deceased sister, Delores.
Diondre Jones was booked with one count of Medicaid fraud and also had an outstanding attachment for failure to appear in court from a previous arrest.
You didn’t have another t-shirt huh? Not a single one? Not even a grubby one that hadn’t been washed in awhile?
You know what, I have nothing else to add here. I believe this is society’s nadir. I weep for you mankind.
Her sister was buried wearing the t-shirt that said “I”m With Stupid ====>”
That seems probable.
It almost sounds like she wore the t-shirt on purpose to have an excuse. I guess this proves that real-life instances of getting caught being part of your plan are not quite the acts of genius Hollywood has led us to believe.
She was just trying to get some medical care. They should let her go. On the other hand, if she said “My back hurts. Gimme some percs
“Date of Death Precedes Date of Service”. Insurance companies are no fun. They missed the perfect opportunity to issue a zombie alert.
“Of course this is Florida. Hmm…they don’t say Florida in the post, but cmon….”
*clicks source link*
huh, whaddya know
This doesn’t make any sense to me. She needed medical care and tried to use her sister’s medicaid information at a hospital? It doesn’t sound like she was collecting checks or anything. If you take a step back from the stupidity for a second, it’s actually kind of sad. The way the news article reads, she probably didn’t have insurance.
But it is a Fox website and she is black so I guess it does make sense that it was re-written as a stupid criminal story.
Just to clarify, wanting/needing medical care is a serious issue. So too is insurance fraud. Resorting to things like the use of a dead sibling’s identity is wrong, both morally and financially. That medical cost could very well be passed on to a parent, a spouse, etc..
The ONLY reason this story’s amusing is because of the shirt. That’s it. This isn’t a race issue (at all), it’s a common sense issue. If you’re going to use someone’s identity (as wrong as that is), don’t wear a shirt commemorating their death.
A woman needs medical care but doesn’t have a foolproof plan (maybe because she ISN’T usually defrauding the system?). haha, she stole because she needed care?
a sad story .. because it didn’t happen in Florida
Lol. That’s all I have to say about that. NEXT!