‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ May Be Recasting Storm, Cyclops, And Jean Grey

It’s weird to realize the first X-Men movie hit screens fifteen years ago. This is a franchise that has been around for a while, and it’s not going anywhere, with X-Men: Apocalypse going all ’80s on us. But with a time period that long, age becomes a factor, and Storm, Cyke, and Jean Grey might suddenly be someone else.
In an interview with Yahoo! Movies, one of the series’ producers, Simon Kinberg, was asked about recasting and had this to say:
“If we included some of the original X-Men like Storm and Jean and Scott and other in Apocalypse, yeah we’d have to recast them… It would be really hard to do. Halle and Famke and Jimmy and others have done such wonderful jobs of bringing those parts to life, and are so identified with those parts now. So it would be a tall task.”
Notice he didn’t say anything about Hugh Jackman. Joking aside, the “if” is attention-getting. It sounds a bit like it’s still up in the air whether we’ll see these characters in Apocalypse, and truthfully, it probably makes sense to let them rest. It’s not like there are any shortage of characters from First Class, and honestly, the soft reboot at the end of the last movie was as much to give them some room on topics like this as it was to make us forget X-Men: The Last Stand.
Also, it just would not be in keeping with series tradition to give James Marsden a break. At least he’s got Liz Lemon to console him.
Thanks for reminding me of the ending of DoFP, the biggest middle finger to Last Stand ever.
Halle never brought Storm to life and James was as wooden as Scott so it was a perfect fit. As for Famke….. 😖
Yeah, I felt like James did a great job bringing out Scott’s inner plank.
I’m saying I hate Cyclops.
I hate change as much as anyone, but I would be okay with them recasting the characters if they’re supposed to be younger versions of themselves. If they were recasting them as their adult versions I would probably hate it, but something like this definitely requires it. I mean we had no problem accepting a new, younger Xavier and Magneto in first class, and they’re way more essential than Cyke, Jean and Storm.
Yeah, that was my thought. This is the ’80s, after all.
Hugh Jackman is the only safe bet to stay around as long as he wants because even if he does age they can work it around that it’s a future Wolverine come back into the past. And I think the fan boy venom that would spew across the internet if Hugh Jackman wasn’t brought back would destroy the internet.
Fox doesn’t care about fanboys. They care about women. I think every time a Jackman weightlifting photo arrives, it’s required by law to come with an explosion/ovaries GIF.
I would like to see these three in the new movies without Wolverine. The first one was the only one that gave Scott decent coverage as the leader of the team, and even then they made him a dick to make Wolverine more likeable by comparison.
Making Scott Summers look like a dick is a proud Marvel tradition.
I feel like it isn’t so much a Marvel tradition as it is a Scott Summers tradition.
Cyclops sucks.
Most of First Class is dead, but there is a big roster of folks to use.
Yeah, that was one of the disappointments of DoFP, killing off some decent characters between films so they could basically clear the decks for re-introducing the characters that were popular from the other X-Men films.
Ugh, I just hope that they don’t use a sizable chunk of time to tell origin stories of a bunch of new characters. Bring back Nightcrawler, bitches.
@Bigswerve I’d like to see them turn Wolverine into Death and that’s how he got the Adamantium. Or it would be cool if in flash back you saw Shaw answering to “Nosferatu” aka Sinister and then have Sinister also be behind the Weapon X program.
They need cyclops and Jean Grey, because I NEED CABLE
Our luck Cable will be Jean and Wolverines son from the future
I’m not interested in seeing Hugh in a love triangle with cast mates who are 30 years younger than him.
Yeah watching him perv out on a 15yr old Jean would be wierd