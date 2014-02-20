Check Out 17 New ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Images And Bios!

It’s been a Marvelous couple of days for fans of superhero movies. Fox released 17 new character images and bios from X-Men: Days of Future Past, hoping to steal some attention away from the new Guardians of the Galaxy trailer. If the picture above is anything to judge by, it’s going to be a spectacular pair, I mean nice set. Of pictures. A nice set of pictures. I guess what I’m trying to say is JENNIFER LAWRENCE NUDE TOPLESS BODYPAINT.
Notably absent are photos of Rogue (Anna Paquin), Havok (Lucas Till), and 70’s Wolverine (Hugh Jackman’s younger brother). Take a look through the following pages to learn more about the heroes and villains of X-Men: Days of Future Past.
So after months of shooting X-men with Jennifer Lawrence, Ellen Page announced she’s gay. That makes sense.
++Victor Martone
Ha! Well done, well done!
Kitty Pryde? More like Kitty Pride, amirite?!
Bronze medal.
There it is!
Bingbing Fan as Blink
Which one is the superhero and which is the actor?
Booboo plays the ever deadly Unibrow.
Warpath has long 80’s rocker hair and facepaint AND they refer to him as the Ultimate Warrior?
::shakes ropes::
“This macho mutant man is randy and savage…”
I always wish they had used Colossus more in the first trilogy, so it’s nice to see him back for what I’m sure will amount to a 30 second cameo before he is killed along with half the rest of the cast.
Agreed, also considering they did a great job visualizing his power in his short screen time. Also he’s my favorite X-Men.
Yeah, he was criminally underused.
At least Nightcrawler had one good film.
She may have blue skin but now I have blue…well…
I hope Blink survives, or is resurrected/kept alive through last meddling, or whatever. Love me some Blink, and isn’t the next one supposed to be AoA?
Dinklage Bergundy alone is worth the price of admission.
No matter how long I stare at those blue tits, I still cannot see a nipple. I’m gonna keep trying.
Bishop’s only weakness is fake dreads.
Part of me wants to see this and the F4 reboot bomb so hard that Fox gives the rights back to Marvel and hopefully make an X-Men movie. Or at least try New Warriors.
Beyond that, I do like how Blink and Bishop look.
Is this just my wishful thinking, or are they finally toning down that dumb prosthetic shit on Mystique’s face? She actually looks pretty in that picture.
Also what’s going on with Kitty Pryde’s hair?
Not a lot of hair care products when you’re hiding out in an old monastery in Mongolia.
I think you failed the gay test.
So have they explained the whole Future Wolverine getting his shinny claws back yet?
Where’s Forge?