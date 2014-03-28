The ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Marketing Campaign Just Got Weird

So, when you think of Mystique, the naked blue shapeshifter from the X-Men franchise, do you think “You know, I wish she’d become a guy, and then eat a hamburger?” If the answer is yes, boy, do we ever have an ad for you!
We’re not kidding. This tie in with X-Men: Days Of Future Past is weird as hell. See for yourself:
Yes, you just saw Mystique look at you in a sultry manner, holding a cheeseburger, and then turn into a muscle-bound dude. To eat a cheeseburger. Um, does somebody at the ad agency where Carl’s Jr. holds an account have a fetish we should know about?
Yeah, yeah, we have the dumb tagline, because I know whenever I’m concerned about my Y chromosome suddenly vanishing, I eat ground cow fried in grease. But go back and watch that video again. Pay attention to how it’s timed. Ask yourself if this is an advertisement genuinely designed to tie two products together, or a short film designed to tie two concepts together in the most unnerving way possible. Here, have the video with a more appropriate soundtrack, and you’ll see what I mean.
Also, apparently, you can send them a photo on Instagram and they’ll Photoshop some Wolverine claws on you. See, Hardee’s, that’s a much more effective, and far less creepy, ad campaign. Go with that.
I saw this ad the other day and it confused my penis. I was all happy over Naked Blue Mutants and then bam, dude!! It was like watching porn with only some of the shame.
Also, Carl’s Jr?
Blue-bies
Is it just me or is it also kind of sexist to think that only a Man could handle that burger?
It’s not just you. In fact, that’s why the Days of Future Past removed it from their Facebook page immediately after putting it there.
I can see the headline now:
“Marvel reveals new team of mutants: ‘The Social Justice Tumblr dipshits'”
That team exists: It’s the Young Avengers.
Sexist, yes, but also utterly moronic. Also, if you want to have fun with gender theory, this is a spectacularly weird ad.
To me it’s less about sexist and more about who let the guy with severe brain damage make an ad?
Yeah. Just like that dumb ad campaign for… whaddyacallit… Dr. Pepper Ten? Dr. Pepper Zone? Dr. Pepper Puss-smash? I think there’s maybe also a variety of Doritos that’s marketed as Not For Chicks, Bro. I guess the man-cession continues.
@JJ Jr. Yeah, Dr. Pepper Ten marketed itself as “Not For Women.” For some reason.
Well, it’s not Jennifer Lawrence. So all is well.
If it were the entire Internet would’ve exploded and Carl’s Jr. would win the Franchise Wars by default.
That’s in the Director’s Cut of Demolition Man.
They cut it out because in 1994 the idea of Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr/Jack in the Box winning anything was too fantastical.
… for Demolition Man.
The Days of Future Past, when a Six Dollar Burger actually cost less than six dollars.
Hardee’s has usually called them “Thickburgers”, Carls Jr called it “The Six Dollar Burger” until they snuck “Six Dollar Thickburger” in there over the past year as the individual price of the item hit $5.99. I presume it’s going to pass the $6 mark soon.
At least it’s an honest name now.
So let me get this straight. Instead of getting J Law or Rebeca Romijn and have them eat a cheesburger basically naked they decided to go with a dude..
That pretty much covers it.
I find it hard to believe they couldn’t get JLaw to eat a burger for a truckload of cash. Isn’t she supposed to be the ideal quirky cute “normal” chick?
J’accuse LIAR!
I thought the point of this commercial was self-parody … Isn’t Carls Jr. the one with all the commercials where bikini-clad women (like Paris Hilton) bite into burgers seductively? They get crap for putting out these sexist commercials, so they decided to “turn the tables” by having a sexy dude eating one of their burgers instead.
For reference, here’s the Paris Hilton commercial:
And here’s one with Nina Agdal:
Again, they get crap for having sexy (or in Paris’ case, “supposedly sexy”) women eating their burgers … so they think they’ll be “funny” by teasing another sexy woman (Jennifer Lawrence) eating a burger, but instead switch it up and have a beefcake model appear instead.
I don’t think that’s the intent, though. Note the tagline in the ad.
Intent or no intent, it’s still true no?
I’m saying that, combined with the tagline and the general weirdness of the ad, I’m not buying this as a reason.