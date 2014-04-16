The Final Trailer For ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Is Here!

Following shortly after the first clip and 25 moments from X-Men: Days Of Future Past, Fox has debuted what they say is the final trailer before the movie opens May 23rd, 2014. Here’s the trailer which just premiered via Team Coco:

Fox also released a new picture of hipster Quicksilver running up a wall as Wolverine, Magneto, and Professor X are confronted by police. This is Quicksilver’s main scene in the film, according to producer Simon Kinberg, who told Entertainment Weekly:

“That is the bulk of Quicksilver’s presence in this film. […] They need somebody who can help them get in and out of somewhere. And the idea is that Logan knew him in the future and so they go to try to find his younger self. […] The way we conceived him is a sort of an ADD kid. […] Everything he does is just popping and zipping around. He doesn’t take anything seriously. He’s not in a situation for more than a few seconds. So it infused the movie with an energy that was really useful for us.”

As for why they’d need Wolverine to know Quicksilver as a pretense to get him into the movie — instead of Quicksilver being around just because he’s Magneto’s son — Kinberg revealed something else. Quicksilver isn’t introduced as Magneto’s son in the movie. The relation is alluded to but “it’s not something we fully explore yet.”

On second glance, the picture above doesn’t seem so bad, but maybe I’m thinking that because the Carl’s Jr ad was so terrible by comparison.

