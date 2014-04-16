The Final Trailer For ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Is Here!

Following shortly after the first clip and 25 moments from X-Men: Days Of Future Past, Fox has debuted what they say is the final trailer before the movie opens May 23rd, 2014. Here’s the trailer which just premiered via Team Coco:
Fox also released a new picture of hipster Quicksilver running up a wall as Wolverine, Magneto, and Professor X are confronted by police. This is Quicksilver’s main scene in the film, according to producer Simon Kinberg, who told Entertainment Weekly:
“That is the bulk of Quicksilver’s presence in this film. […] They need somebody who can help them get in and out of somewhere. And the idea is that Logan knew him in the future and so they go to try to find his younger self. […] The way we conceived him is a sort of an ADD kid. […] Everything he does is just popping and zipping around. He doesn’t take anything seriously. He’s not in a situation for more than a few seconds. So it infused the movie with an energy that was really useful for us.”
As for why they’d need Wolverine to know Quicksilver as a pretense to get him into the movie — instead of Quicksilver being around just because he’s Magneto’s son — Kinberg revealed something else. Quicksilver isn’t introduced as Magneto’s son in the movie. The relation is alluded to but “it’s not something we fully explore yet.”
On second glance, the picture above doesn’t seem so bad, but maybe I’m thinking that because the Carl’s Jr ad was so terrible by comparison.
I bet you anything Quicksilver was going to be North Star and then Marvel announced Quicksilver was going to be in The Avengers, so Fox decreed from the mountain top to shoehorn him in.
That’s totally got to be it, @MrFroggie, good call.
Actually, I’d lay money on Northstar being gay being the big problem.
Quicksilver wasn’t announced as being in the film until Marvel announced the twins for Avengers 2. It does reek a bit of Fox trying to get him in a movie before Marvel does.
So MrFroggie’s theory seems pretty good to me.
He could have replaced Northstar or someone else, I’m not sure who (maybe Nightcrawler?), but it does seem like Quicksilver was not the original choice.
They should have tied the Fantastic 4 into this film instead of cramming every mid-carder that’s showed up in an X-Men comic over the past 35 years (Sunspot? Really?). Franklin Richards is the natural connection since he was, yanno, in the original fucking Days of Future Past story.
So, uh, what’s the character’s rights situation? How can he be in both the X-Men movie and in the Avengers sequel?
Fox can’t mention he’s an avenger, Marvel/disney can’t mention he’s magneto son. Yes, it’s actually specified on the deal, apparentely.
In the marvel cinema universe him and his sister get their powers because they were experimented on by HYDRA. Possibly Baron Stricker was able to reverse engineer Isotope E from Loki’s staff. They can’t use the term mutant and they can’t mention them being the children of Magneto either.
Ironic then how the ones who can say is Magneto’s kid are just gonna make a vague mention then…
I think Marvel can call Pietro and Wanda mutants, but they don’t the rights to any other mutant besides Namor, so it wouldn’t make sense to use the term, especially since their relation to Magneto cannot be mentioned at all.
they don’t own the rights*
OH BOY ANOTHER US ONLY TRAILER!
NICE WORK ON THE WHOLE JOURNALISM THING UPROXX!
[www.youtube.com]
I don’t know why Fox would set this video as US-only, but there might be one for your country available at [www.youtube.com].
Why is no one asking the important question here?
Why is 1970’s Professor X walking around when 1960’s Professor X was crippled?
That was my first thought too, LT. Although it’s probably just Mystique
They’ll have an answer for it, we just don’t know what it is yet.
The same goes for Beast not being blue.
