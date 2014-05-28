Don’t Blink: It’s The Literal Trailer For ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
Entertainment Editor
05.28.14 3 Comments

The literal trailers dubbed by Toby Turner (AKA Tobuscus) are one of those things I always end up watching then rarely remember to write about. The literal trailers for Game Of Thrones, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and numerous video games were creative and enjoyable, but they just weren’t quite as funny as the honest trailers we’ve come to expect. But his new literal trailer for X-Men: Days of Future Past was too on point to ignore.

X-Men: Days of Future Past earned $261 million worldwide last weekend, but no one seemed to notice what this video points out. Why was everyone having a staring contest? Even the character named Blink isn’t blinking. Madness! Mass hysteria! Wolverines and Kitties working together!

Via Laughing Squid

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSPARODYTOBY TURNERX-Men: Days of Future Past

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP