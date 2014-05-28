Don’t Blink: It’s The Literal Trailer For ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

The literal trailers dubbed by Toby Turner (AKA Tobuscus) are one of those things I always end up watching then rarely remember to write about. The literal trailers for Game Of Thrones, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and numerous video games were creative and enjoyable, but they just weren’t quite as funny as the honest trailers we’ve come to expect. But his new literal trailer for X-Men: Days of Future Past was too on point to ignore.

X-Men: Days of Future Past earned $261 million worldwide last weekend, but no one seemed to notice what this video points out. Why was everyone having a staring contest? Even the character named Blink isn’t blinking. Madness! Mass hysteria! Wolverines and Kitties working together!

Via Laughing Squid