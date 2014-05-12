New ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ Featurettes Make Hipster Quicksilver Look… Tolerable?

It seems like only a scant two weeks since we were watching clips of Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique kick mutant-haters in the face in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Probably because we did see both of those clips quite recently. Now she’s back in a featurette for the movie that’s already on track to break box office records.
Fox also debuted a featurette on hipster Quicksilver the supersonic speedster. To be fair, he looks far more useful in these clips than he did on the much-lambasted Empire covers and in his Carl’s Jr ad. Between this and the final trailer, I’ll have to admit the character could end up being interesting. Doesn’t mean I won’t stop making fun of him, though.
Additionally, a clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past aired on ABC News recently. In the scene, Wolverine’s consciousness is sent to the past by the openly-thespian Ellen Page (Kitty Pryde) under the auspices of Magneto and Professor X. It was about time those two crazy kids finally reconciled (Homies Forever).
In this poster, it looks like Wolverine is throwing an aircraft over his shoulder to ward off bad luck.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.
In reviews I’ve read, they say Quicksilver is one of the best parts.
It vexes me so. I’m terribly vexed.
Funny, because literally a day before the shooting started, he was actually supposed to be a young X-Men: The Last Stand Juggernaut.
You know whats bugging me? Its the dang future with all this crazy technology and friggin Jean Luc is still in a damn Wheelchair albeit a futuristic one.
Think about it…if you were an 80 year old man and had a choice between walking yourself or sitting in a comfy flying chair, which would you pick? I doubt he’s put much effort into finding a fix.
Touche’ good sir.
Ok here is an idea. Let’s replace Quicksilver with Emma Stone rapping like really really fast and doing some serious tongue twisters
I am sorry, but that movie poster makes it look like Picard is sitting on a toilet or just kinda… floating… out there. I am decent enough at photoshop to say that looks like something I would have done on photoshop, and not by an actual professional.
In the Uncanny X-Men comics (and others), his wheelchair isn’t a wheelchair, but a personal hovering transportation machine. A floating Segway, as it were.
Ya know, they won me over with the orchestrated cover of Kasmir for the other trailer, then lost me with the electronic farting noises that every movie trailer has to have these days. Look, I don’t care what’s popular music anymore but would it kill them to put something else in there once in a while? And while we’re at it, did the “movie narrator guy” concept die along with Don LaFontaine?
Actually I was kind of Ok with Hipster Quicksilver, in the comics he’s always been a huge douche bag and there’s nothing doucheier than a hipster.
Fun fact: Until literally a day before shooting started for the film, Quicksilver was written in the script to be a young version of the X-Men: The Last Stand Juggernaut.
Keep that in mind.
Young Magneto gets rescued by his son. Or is that relationship not going to be mentioned?
Kinberg said they’re only going to allude to it in this movie.
I’m most worried about how much they expand Mystique’s role to force in more Jennifer Lawrence and if it flows coherently.