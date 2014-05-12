New ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ Featurettes Make Hipster Quicksilver Look… Tolerable?

It seems like only a scant two weeks since we were watching clips of Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique kick mutant-haters in the face in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Probably because we did see both of those clips quite recently. Now she’s back in a featurette for the movie that’s already on track to break box office records.

Fox also debuted a featurette on hipster Quicksilver the supersonic speedster. To be fair, he looks far more useful in these clips than he did on the much-lambasted Empire covers and in his Carl’s Jr ad. Between this and the final trailer, I’ll have to admit the character could end up being interesting. Doesn’t mean I won’t stop making fun of him, though.

Additionally, a clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past aired on ABC News recently. In the scene, Wolverine’s consciousness is sent to the past by the openly-thespian Ellen Page (Kitty Pryde) under the auspices of Magneto and Professor X. It was about time those two crazy kids finally reconciled (Homies Forever).

In this poster, it looks like Wolverine is throwing an aircraft over his shoulder to ward off bad luck.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.

Via CBM and X-Men Movies