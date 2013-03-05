Halle Berry and Omar Sy Join 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past'

Bryan Singer has confirmed two new castmembers for X-Men: Days Of Future Past. First he tweeted that The Intouchables star Omar Sy joined the cast, although we don’t know yet which character he’ll play. Then he tweeted that Halle Berry will return as Storm and “Hopefully she can improve the weather in Montreal.” We see what you did there, Singer.

‘Days Of Future Past’ will mix members of the original “X-Men” cast – Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, etc. with members of the “X-Men: First Class” cast – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, etc. [The Playlist]

If those aren’t enough characters to juggle, Bryan Singer is also rumored to be “keen on adding Peter Dinklage for a key role.” Probably Bolivar Trask, but we kind of hope Dinklage replaces the Juggernaut as a new mutant with similar powers.

