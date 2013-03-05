Halle Berry and Omar Sy Join 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past'

Bryan Singer has confirmed two new castmembers for X-Men: Days Of Future Past. First he tweeted that The Intouchables star Omar Sy joined the cast, although we don’t know yet which character he’ll play. Then he tweeted that Halle Berry will return as Storm and “Hopefully she can improve the weather in Montreal.” We see what you did there, Singer.
‘Days Of Future Past’ will mix members of the original “X-Men” cast – Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, etc. with members of the “X-Men: First Class” cast – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, etc. [The Playlist]
If those aren’t enough characters to juggle, Bryan Singer is also rumored to be “keen on adding Peter Dinklage for a key role.” Probably Bolivar Trask, but we kind of hope Dinklage replaces the Juggernaut as a new mutant with similar powers.
Crossmarketing synergy!
[Banner image sources: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com, Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com]
That gif almost justifies The Last Stand.
Let’s hope Omar isn’t playing Darwin’s brother.
Since time travel is a big aspect of the story, I’m guessing him being cast as Bishop will be a bet?
I had not thought of that and now I will cry if he is not.
bishop wasnt part of the DoFP story line but it would help with the whole muties being rounded up and tagged….
i figured he would be playing storms son
I’m only ok with him being Bishop if the guy who played Lord Bowler in Brisco Country Jr. is absolutely not available.
Wasn’t Dinklage already confirmed as Bolivar Trask? Am I high or did you guys already run that story? (Maybe it was just Vince)
Dinklage is already confirmed for the film, but his role has yet to be confirmed.
DINKLAGE AS MODOK OR I QUIT.
Please put Ellen Page in the suit again.
That is all.
He does seem awfully….Wakandan…