You Better Believe Carrie Fisher Is Getting Back Into Gold Bikini Shape For ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

As we now know, Star Wars: Episode VII is starting to film today, so it’s only natural that Carrie Fisher got herself back into fighting shape for the sequel. Well, maybe not “gold bikini shape,” necessarily, although the original Princess Leia did drop a not insignificant amount of weight for the film, as her mother told that giant plastic Ken Doll on Extra:
Her mom, screen legend Debbie Reynolds, revealed the news to “Extra’s” Mario Lopez, explaining that Fisher is preparing for the film in London. “She’s very excited about it… she’s been on a diet ever since, because you know they have to be up to par, so she looks terrific, she’s lost 40 pounds.”
I mean, Carrie Fisher has seen her up and downs over the years — but if you think about it, she’s really only a few years older than Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Of course, comparing Julia Louis-Dreyfus to any other woman her age is like comparing bacon to pig’s feet, so I guess that’s not really fair.
Sadly, that’s just what it’s come down to, though. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is like the reverse grading curve to which all other 50-something women shall now be compared against. I’m just glad that by the time I’m in my 50’s, that b*tch will be in her 70’s, and … She’ll probably still look better than me. Goddamn you, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
If someone gave me a cut of Star Wars money, you’d better believe I would too.
She ain’t no dumb.
Hell, they prolly paid for the lypo! They’ll use the fat to create a new slimey alien, so they can write it off.
Better question… is Luke still digging around for used cigarettes?
they’re called “snipes”, and they’ll do in a pinch
I hope the Net goes easy on her. The woman is and has been a mess for years. A glorious wonderful mess. She owns it. She clearly knows it. See her turn as the crazy lady on 30 Rock as an example. I’m just glad the original three are in the sequels. None of them is Olivier acting wise. They don’t have to be. I’m just going to enjoy the fact that the characters get at least one more turn on the big screen, fat thin, earing wearing past the age of male earings, regardless.
This – much so.
because her mom says she’s very pretty and working very hard
I can’t believe this is happening. Screw Carrie Fisher’s weight…I still want to know how they’re going to explain Mark Hamill’s face.
Dagobah water is full of melanoma causing carcinogens.
Midichlorians tried to escape.
dudes a jedi, got his arm cut straight off his body, and you’re wondering how they’ll explain facial scarring?
The Dark Side?
J-LD. 96-98 Elaine Benes will never be topped.
I’m not sure at her age Carrie can Hoover the amount of coke she did to get into that gold bikini the first time around. That being said, she’s fabulous no matter what shape she’s in.
I think big fat, crazy Carrie Fisher in a big fat gold bikini would be pretty great, and I think she’d think so too.
Why are they doing this? No one wants to see the old and used up actors. This is just wrong. If they want the characters to have a big role then recast them. Carrie Fisher was fading from all the drug use by the time RotJ came out. It’s been 30 years and she just doesn’t have the skills or the look anymore.
Lots of us want to see the old and used-up actors. Because they mean more to us than our families do.
If anyone has watched that episode of Legit she was in recently…she looks quite hefty still.
If anyone saw Legit a few weeks ago, Fisher’s character was a network executive and did a reverse casting couch bit with the star of show, making him go down on her. It was hilarious, but what I noticed most is that she looked as if she’s slimmed down quite a bit. Figured it was in prep for SW, but yeah, she looked good.
no thanks
