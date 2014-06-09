‘You Did Not Eat That’ Mocks Gorgeous Models And The Food They’re Not Having

You can’t have it both ways, pretty people.
You can’t be gorgeous and tiny and earn millions of dollars, AND gorge on large orders of In-N-Out burgers and fries. That’s for US, the not-gorgeous and not-tiny and not-earning millions of dollars schmucks of the world, to enjoy. But it’s not like they’re eating that gooey slice of pizza, anyway; they’re using it as a social media prop, to show their Followers they’re a greaseball just like you.
Except they’re not, and that’s why You Did Not Eat That exists.
Speaking the truth in this mixed up world of too many macarons and ice cream cones used as props. Because really… (Via)
The person running the account is anonymous, but thanks to an interview with the Cut, we know she’s a, well, a “she,” and that she’s “worked in media and fashion for almost ten years.” And in that time, she’s seen negative-three models eat a normal-sized cupcake, probably. Here’s some of her work.
Skinny-shaming? Nice.
Slender Man approves this.
Now kill kill kill!
To every woman simulating fellatio on those late-night HBO softcore movies: You Did Not Eat That.
+1
You mean it takes hard work, discipline and denial of desires to be that good looking?
Glad to know I’ve made the right choice!
/Make mine with extra bacon, ye burger wench!
Nah you can always puke until your skinny. Sure it’ll ruin your body in ways that will eventually kill you, but you’ll at least have a good funeral!
Salty. Like the fast food fries that didn’t get eaten.
They may put it in their mouths’, but then they just spit it out. Or let it dribble down their chins.
So they’re firmly in the “don’t swallow” camp?
Haha. “Firmly”.
These women are thinspirational.
But i have a good skinny body and regularly eat more than all of this. Sweets are my favorites, too!
Sweet humblebrag bro.
THAT COOKIE THO. #Ideatthat
21st Century America. Where the young pretend to eat food and take a picture. While many in the world starve. Is this the ultimate tease of the haves to the have nots?