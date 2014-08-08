The Internet Is Why Kate Upton Won’t Allow Herself To Be Photographed Naked

08.08.14
Kate Upton, she of the power to make a thousand Twitter dweebs cry out at once, has previously stated that she might possibly one day NOT not pose for Playboy…MAYBE. Her exact words, “I never like to say never because there are circumstances that I could do pretty much anything if it inspires me and if I think that it’s cool at the time. But right now, at this point in my career, I’m not doing Playboy.”

So there’s still hope? NOPE, and it’s all your fault.

Is your voice also the reason why you have stayed away from being photographed naked? Being shot nude by great fashion photographers is very common among famous models like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Lara Stone.

For me those photos are art. Your body is art, your body is beautiful, and to be photographed in that way is amazing and it’s received in a very positive way. But with social media and the Internet and not so great blogs and the attention like that, I don’t think that my pictures would be received in the way that I’d want them to be received. That’s why I’ve stayed away from them. I really appreciate those photos and I think those women are beautiful, but I think social media and the Internet has prevented me from putting myself out there like that. (Via)

But the Internet is usually so kind to women.

Um, nvm. On the plus side…

…at least she’s “well marbled” (I have no idea if that’s a good thing).

Via Details

