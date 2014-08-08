The Internet Is Why Kate Upton Won’t Allow Herself To Be Photographed Naked

Kate Upton, she of the power to make a thousand Twitter dweebs cry out at once, has previously stated that she might possibly one day NOT not pose for Playboy…MAYBE. Her exact words, “I never like to say never because there are circumstances that I could do pretty much anything if it inspires me and if I think that it’s cool at the time. But right now, at this point in my career, I’m not doing Playboy.”
So there’s still hope? NOPE, and it’s all your fault.
Is your voice also the reason why you have stayed away from being photographed naked? Being shot nude by great fashion photographers is very common among famous models like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Lara Stone.
For me those photos are art. Your body is art, your body is beautiful, and to be photographed in that way is amazing and it’s received in a very positive way. But with social media and the Internet and not so great blogs and the attention like that, I don’t think that my pictures would be received in the way that I’d want them to be received. That’s why I’ve stayed away from them. I really appreciate those photos and I think those women are beautiful, but I think social media and the Internet has prevented me from putting myself out there like that. (Via)
But the Internet is usually so kind to women.
Um, nvm. On the plus side…
…at least she’s “well marbled” (I have no idea if that’s a good thing).
Honestly not to sound gay, but why does she nees to be naked? She’s been photographed in bodypaint, bathing suits three sizes too small, hand bras…… The only thing we havent seen is her bare nipples and southern lips. Point being we have seen 98% of her bodies outside, what the point of seeing the other 2%.
Also to Kate…. we’ve seen 98% of your body. What the hell differnce does hiding the other 2% make?
you obviously haven’t seen the video of her on the horse.
dude – the horse video.
I just asked my penis and he said he wants to see the remaining 2%
+2%
We need to see the last 2% because this is America and the founding fathers gottdamn sure would have wanted to see her booty ass nekkid.
Say hello to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed you terrorist.
Dude you sound kind of gay?
Well, I know why she needs to be naked, but your point highlights the nonsense of her argument in this case.
The woman has essentially already presented herself as naked as you could possibly get and even without “horse video”, we’ve all seen her nipples in that Terry Richardson video with the wet t-shirt. So for her to try and make some kinda argument how she’s not gonna do it because of, idk, people judging? is kind of silly. She HAS put herself out there like that, numerous times and she continues to do so. As if all of her body paint/tiny bikinis and videos of jiggly, wobbly tits was somehow her being modest and subtle in her modeling career.
They’re not gonna judge her more or less than they already are based on seeing her nipples fully uncovered. That’s ridiculous.
Or the unedited SI bodypaint picture.
2%/10 WOULD NOT BANG
WE ARE THE 2%!
I won’t be satisfied until I see her naked and oil-wrestling. Artistically, of course.
The only person outside the internet I know of who is male and doesn’t like Kate Upton is a dude that is basically the joke of the office for being a closet gay. And this was well before he talked about Kate Upton.
lmao “well-marbled”… at least the mouth breathers are somewhat creative
You say she’s well marbled but the internet claims she’s only limestone. You’re not here yet upton!!!!
God I hate the internet
We won’t share, Kate. We promise.
WHAMMY!!!
I really don’t understand the big deal about Upton. There are a lot of models that are as attractive if not hotter. I guess she has a good publicist.
Most other models look like drag queens with a meth habit and chests flatter than cardboard. That’s why Kate Upton stands out. She appeals to straight men, not just clueless women.
Kate Upton represents the ideal woman the way 1% body fat, alien-faced models never could. That “ideal” has only existed for a microscopic recent portion of human history. I don’t wanna sound like a queer or nothin’, but skinny bitches aren’t attractive. #nofatchicks
Isn’t that super-expensive Japanese beef supposed to be “well-marbled,” because the cows get constant massages? I would volunteer for Kate-marbling-massage duties.
Thanks Obama.
/ Just getting that out of the way.
Swear to God her and Vince’s reviews are the only thing keeping me around here.
Well, OK, maaaybe some Dan’s articles.
You do realize there is real porn on the internet, some of it even involving ladies with large natural breasts.
As a point of reference, I am very poorly marbled.
I think she is well grouted.
The reason why she won’t get naked is because she became a model and has acheived her status through nepotism not through work and she simply doesn’t need to
Meanwhile I personally prefer the far superior version of a hot blonde model under the name of Marisa Miller. Who as you can see here has no problem being naked. NSFW obviously [www.dailymotion.com]
+1 Marisa Miller wins every time, even if she is incredibly skinny.
Nepotism?
Having relatives in the HOR and the appliance business gets you a modeling contract?
Marissa Miller looks like a crackhead. She’s a bio lab skeleton with a pair of tits hanging off her rib cage. Pass.
Had to look her up, kinda agree with Anthony Giovani. 8/10 would not bang.
Would bang.
Although still don’t see what the fanatical following is for. The chick has a subpar ass… okay she seems like she might be a fun girl to hang out with… but seeing as the chances of me hanging out with her are 0% squared, I may as well be ogling some mega bitch with a nice ass.