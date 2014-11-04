Your Dog May Live A Longer, Better Life Thanks To A New Use For A Common Drug

#Dogs #Science
Senior Contributor
11.04.14 15 Comments

Unfortunately, our pets can’t live forever, as much as we want them to. But a new drug in clinical testing might keep them around for just a bit longer.

Specifically, the drug rapamycin is being tested for its longevity properties in dogs, according to Nature. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a common drug used as an immunosuppressant. But the possible longevity boost it gives Fido is a new idea.

Essentially, it’s been found to increase the lifespans of lab mice. What’s not clear, precisely, is why. Some argue that it simply addresses the problems that come with aging, such as certain cancers. Others argue it might have an effect on the cells themselves. Regardless, researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle would like to see if low doses work in dogs. They’re planning on assembling a test group of thirty large dogs, aged six to nine, and giving them doses of the drug to see if it improves heart function and other markers of aging in dogs.

If it works, it would be good news to many dog owners. The bigger the dog, the shorter its lifespan, and ask any pet owner, knowing that doesn’t make it easier. This wouldn’t make a big dog immortal, but it can potentially use a common, non-patentable drug to give pets a happier, longer life. That’s a good use of science in our book.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs#Science
TAGSDogsLIFE EXTENSIONlong livespetsRAPAMYCINscienceveterinary science

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP