Your Favorite Aged Bourbons May Soon Be The Product Of Magic (And Science)

For at least the last five years, there has been a story making the rounds that has caused terrified bourbon connoisseurs to clutch their wallets and favorite bottles with the whitest of knuckles. That story involves a sort of Dark Age of bourbon availability, as our favorite brands, or those that we drink regularly while dreaming of finding a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle at retail price, have become endangered as supply simply cannot meet demand. Because bourbon sales have seen an amazing spike in the U.S. and beyond – Japan certainly loves the spirit now more than ever – it is pretty much bad news for those of us looking to pick up an affordable bottle of the fancy stuff at the local ABC. And all of the pesky bourbon thieves aren’t helping either.
In order to avoid making hipster bourbon lovers on a budget settle for name brands or the bottom shelf’s plastic bottles (although some cheap brands tend to do the trick), the wizards and warlocks of the industry are getting fancy in speeding up the aging process. According to Nautilus, while the big brands are doing just fine in keeping their products on the shelves, the little guys are doing whatever it takes to keep up.
Terressentia, near Charleston, South Carolina, which specializes in bulk bourbon (sold in 6,000-gallon tankers), uses increased oxidation to mimic aging and take impurities out of young whiskeys, explains Terressentia CEO Earl Hewlette. Terressentia starts with undrinkable 4- to 6-month-old whiskey because they want their whiskey to be brown—something you can’t get without time in an oak barrel. They filter it in plastic tanks with a technology that expedites the aldehyde and acid dance, creating drinkable esters—chemical compounds—in just eight hours. According to Hewlette, the process has the added benefit of turning some of the fatty acids from the original fermented grains into glycerides, which act as a smoothing agent, taking the bite out of the final product. “When the bourbon shortage came along, it gave us a whole new market,” says Hewlette, noting that the same bigger companies who used to sell in bulk have been hoarding their own limited supplies. (Via Nautilus)
Naturally, the experts working for the big boys aren’t impressed by these aging tactics, because they believe that the only way for a good bourbon to truly age is in a barrel, like that woman who married Ashton Kutcher explains in Jim Beam commercials. It’s an interesting prospect, though, the idea that quality bourbon can be produced faster to keep consumers happy.
In fact, I’d gladly volunteer my time and services to test each of these new bourbons. I won’t even charge for it. Just pour it directly into my face hole.
That’s bullshit. i really hope no one tries to pass off chem whiskey for barrel
I doubt most will be able to tell the difference. Caramel flavoring is a bugaboo for a lot of whisky aficionados, and I’ve got a fairly discerning palate–but I’ll be damned if I can tell the difference.
I prefer my scotch.
Damn straight.
Why can’t you drink 4 to 6 month old bourbon? I mean other than you’re a punk ass bitch.
Everyone should at least try to do it without projectile vomiting.
@Burnsy
Yeah, it’s gonna have chunks of wood and ash and your throat’s going to close up. And yeah if someone under 180lbs drinks more than a shot they’re going to die of alcohol poisoning, but are we trying to get drunk on a budget or not?
Exactly. If anything, it might be a way to curb the population and determine once and for all who the coolest people are.
I heard spiders live in the mash.
sssshhh.
Because 4 to 6 month old bourbon isn’t bourbon, it’s moonshine.
@Puddin
You say that like it’s a bad thing.
This is awesome. I mean, I don’t want to drink it because I am a snob, and like my bourbon just how it is, but at least this might take some of the pressure off the good stuff. The less of my tasty bourbon that gets poured wastefully over coke, the better.
cleveland whiskey has been doing this for about 2 years
ah fuck maybe i should have read the article
A lot of the problem has to due with the great myth that the distillers like to push as though the process is exactly the same as it was when Elijah Craig made his first batch. Science has already improved the process. And while I cant imagine bourbon not being aged in a barrel, we are facing a barrel shortage.
That said, I’ll stick to my Eagle Rare 10yr old and Four Roses Single Barrel just the way they are, thank you.
Whiskey and Bourbon are one thing…Beer is an entirely different thing. Whiskey and Bourbob can be manipulated. Beer, however, cannot.
There is not much to making whiskey or bourbon, but there is a lot of science to brewing beer.
Thanks for the irrelevant tangent. There is no danger of a “beer shortage” due to the same reasons for this “bourbon shortage.” You don’t age beer, so there is no refractory period, nor can there be a barrel shortage.
We already solved this problem – you put the whiskey in a barrel, same as before, and you pressurize the contents. This causes the whiskey to invade the wood instantly instead of over 12 years. It’s been done, it’s delicious. It’s same process as making super-fast fruit infusions, just with charred oak instead of fruit.
[www.thrillist.com]
I like my liquors like I like my winter vehicles. With lots of Antifreeze…