Time was you probably had little idea what company owned what. You were perhaps vaguely aware that whatever TV show or movie you watched was in the coffers of some corporate behemoth, but it didn’t affect you in any noticeable ways. Not any more. Ever since people have been told to “cut the cable” and move to streamers — an ever-growing number of streamers, as it happened — we’re now reminded every day who owns what. And on Friday night, YouTube TV watchers — including many in the middle of watching sporting events — received a brutal reminder that Disney owns, well, everything.

As per Deadline, at midnight on Friday any and all Disney channels suddenly vanished from YouTube TV. That includes any ABC-owned stations, ESPN networks, Freeform, FX channels, and National Geographic channels.

Lmao RIP YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/G5i7k9Axm8 — Techno Gatsby (@djclubberlang) December 14, 2021

So what happened? Disney and YouTube were involved in a carriage dispute over the former’s channels being included in the latter’s massive TV bundle. Earlier in the week, Disney said they were “optimistic” about resolving the issue. But negotiations broke down and at 11:59pm EST, their existing agreement expired. Thus, a large amount of TV — including, again, sporting events that were mid-stride — went dark on the platform.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and not what we wanted,” YouTube TV said in a statement. “We will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV.”

To make amends, YouTube TV dropped their price $15, from $64.99 to $49.99.

But that didn’t exactly make customers happy. And many of them took to social media to vent.

YOUTUBE TV REMOVED CHANNELS OWNED BY DISNEY AND NOW I CAN'T WATCH AMPHIBIA I WAS GOING TO WATCH IT TODAY BRUH pic.twitter.com/HHlTpS1bBe — Paper Odyssey 🎄 (@PaperOdyssey_) December 18, 2021

I think my favorite thing about this is how they say “members“ as though we are all in this together https://t.co/DFOVtXhyak — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) December 18, 2021

they deadass just took ESPN off Youtube TV in the middle of the game that’s unbelievable — 😵‍💫 (@philfanacc) December 18, 2021

Looks like I picked the wrong month to sign up for YouTubeTV. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 18, 2021

My streaming platform depriving me of sports on the first day of bowl season feels like a breach of a code. Not on the sabbath, YouTube TV. Not today — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 18, 2021

So YouTube TV lost all Disney channels and Hulu TV is pretty expensive with all the add-ons. Why are people cutting the cord again? — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 18, 2021

Others made jokes.

This is what YouTube TV and Disney just did to me regarding ESPN.. pic.twitter.com/f05RWxxJI4 — Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 (@mike_h1990) December 18, 2021

Youtube TV: we're dropping all the Disney owned channels Me: looks at Hulu Live price YouTube TV: hold on Lamont! don't leave, we're saving you $15 Me: pic.twitter.com/NNVdP9mCop — Lamont (Jets 3-10) (@UndeadClover) December 18, 2021

the one where YouTube TV has access to disney owned channels again https://t.co/ZG0CFHl9ic — alex (@ColemanA_) December 18, 2021

The YouTube CEO trying to talk to the Disney CEO today

pic.twitter.com/mnyPFhT4f6 — Mackey Maniacs (@MackeyManiacs) December 18, 2021

Me waiting for YouTube TV and Disney to get their act together.. pic.twitter.com/LeYTKy6Ljl — Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 (@mike_h1990) December 18, 2021

YouTube TV and Disney (ESPN channels) are parting ways pic.twitter.com/uWkExPv3cw — TJ Shoemaker (@tshoemaker2423) December 18, 2021

Ahhhhh YouTube TV just removed all my Disney channels. I don't watch Disney but I need ESPN bruh pic.twitter.com/OjvdwNDG66 — Kupo クポ 🗝 (@luckykupo) December 18, 2021

espn being booted from youtube tv feels like a pornhub marketing stunt — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) December 18, 2021

For everyone bitching about ESPN jumping off of YouTubeTV, please be advised that Smokey and the Bandit is on CMT. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 18, 2021

I'm the one who took ESPN off YouTube TV. I thought it would be a good prank and I'm sorry but when j press undo nothing happens. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) December 18, 2021

And others speculated that Disney may have an ulterior motive.

truly shocking Disney pushed such a hard bargain with YouTube TV negotiating for ESPN rights pic.twitter.com/kGQ2EitvFr — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 18, 2021

