Zoe Saldana Posed Nude To Promote ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ (Or Something)

Zoe Saldana’s done pretty well for herself in recent years. She’s had major parts in Star Trek, Star Trek: Into Darkness, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and the highest grossing film of all-time (to feature Unobtanium), Avatar. Those four movies alone have made approximately $73 billion, which ALMOST equals the box office total for Saldana’s greatest achievement, Crossroads. She’ll add a couple more zeroes to that number this weekend, when Guardians of the Galaxy comes out. To help promote the film, because it really needs it, Saldana posed nude in Women’s Health U.K.
My body is less toned. I do look in the mirror and see things I don’t want. My first reaction is I breathe and I think, “I’m a woman. I’m 36. My body is changing.” I do feel beautiful in a way that even when I was working out a whole lot, I sometimes didn’t. Because there have been times that I was really slender and I didn’t like that I sometimes looked a little too muscular and flat chested — you’ll never be completely happy, so at the end of the day it’s like, “F*ck it. Just be happy, regardless.” (Via)
“You’ll never be completely happy.” Now there’s a celebrity quote I can get behind.
she’s swell
I’m rethinking my self imposed ban on being attracted to attractive women.
She’s a very beautifu woman, but she’s not even green in this pictures!
Man, I never would have guessed her age just seeing her in the trailer for Guardians.
don’t forget the losers……she was in the losers……..no? okay.
Yes and it was wonderful. I wish Sylvain White would’ve gotten Ant-Man.
Guh…That banner image stopped my brain for a second.
She’s aight…I guess.
What is this the 90’s? No one says aight anymore dude.
Who gives a turkey.
Solid.
SHE’S 36!!!
HOLY SHIT!!! Way to bury the lede that Zoe Salanda is immortal.
Now there’s a celebrity quote I can get behind.
You left the “unquote” off that double entendre, Josh.
First: When viewing this on my phone, I thought that tattoo in the banner pic was a scar. Please note, she would still be hot if she had a scar on her side.
Second: 36?!?!?!?!?!? Dayum.
I think we are all forgetting an EXTREMELY important thing here. Zoe Saldana was in a movie with Mila Kunis where they played lesbian lovers.
NAME OF MOVIE AND WHERE CAN I FIND IT NOW!