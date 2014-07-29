Zoe Saldana Posed Nude To Promote ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ (Or Something)

07.29.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Zoe Saldana’s done pretty well for herself in recent years. She’s had major parts in Star Trek, Star Trek: Into Darkness, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and the highest grossing film of all-time (to feature Unobtanium), Avatar. Those four movies alone have made approximately $73 billion, which ALMOST equals the box office total for Saldana’s greatest achievement, Crossroads. She’ll add a couple more zeroes to that number this weekend, when Guardians of the Galaxy comes out. To help promote the film, because it really needs it, Saldana posed nude in Women’s Health U.K.

My body is less toned. I do look in the mirror and see things I don’t want. My first reaction is I breathe and I think, “I’m a woman. I’m 36. My body is changing.” I do feel beautiful in a way that even when I was working out a whole lot, I sometimes didn’t. Because there have been times that I was really slender and I didn’t like that I sometimes looked a little too muscular and flat chested — you’ll never be completely happy, so at the end of the day it’s like, “F*ck it. Just be happy, regardless.” (Via)

“You’ll never be completely happy.” Now there’s a celebrity quote I can get behind.

