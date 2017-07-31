The AAU Referee Organization Ended Its Relationship With Adidas Because Of LaVar Ball

#NBA
07.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Unsurprisingly, LaVar Ball’s outspokenness and views about a woman’s place in the basketball world has created some controversy.

Angry after he and his son LaMelo Ball received a technical foul from a female referee at a recent adidas Uprising AAU tournament game, Ball ordered the tourney’s organizers to pull the official from the contest. Amazingly, the adidas organizers made the change at halftime, substituting a male referee in her place. Ball insisted afterwards that he was angry with the official because she was female but he also provided plenty of quotes that were contrary to his own claims.

Standing with their fellow officials, the National Basketball Referees Association condemned the actions of both Ball and the tournament’s organizers. Officials from the NBA weighing in on an AAU game is a big deal, and could also point to how Ball’s actions may affect his son, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, once the season start. It also may give a glimpse at how NBA referees will deal with Ball if he becomes overly vocal during games.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSlavar ballNBAREFEREES

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP