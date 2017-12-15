Adam Silver Gives The NFL The Advantage In The Race For European Expansion

#NBA Jumpstart #Roger Goodell #NBA #NFL
12.15.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

It truly does feel like NFL expansion to Europe, specifically London, is inevitable given the length to which the NFL has committed to playing games there and has actually expanded the number of teams playing overseas in recent years. No longer is it the Jaguars chucking away home games, there’s a steady stream of early-morning games for fans to stumble upon when they wake up on Sunday mornings.

There is also the sense that the NFL will do whatever it can to eek out more money from its product before it’s too late, and expanding into a brand new continent sure does seem like a valuable move in the market.

But the NBA is different, both as a product and a league. And Adam Silver has made it clear that the NFL has a significant advantage in potentially making European franchises permanent. The edge the NFL has is clear: the bye week.

