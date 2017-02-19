Getty Image

NBA All-Star Weekend is a chance to learn a little bit more about the league’s star players thanks to the numerous availabilities and interview opportunities.

This year, one thing we’ve learned is that Kyrie Irving is a flat Earth truther, and on Saturday Draymond Green and LeBron James stuck up for Irving in his belief. It’s made for an interesting weekend of discussion around a topic that I don’t think anyone expected to be a hot button issue in New Orleans — and also has caused some to question whether it’s all an elaborate troll job by Irving and the rest.

On Saturday night, prior to the festivities in the Smoothie King Center, NBA commissioner Adam Silver hosted a press conference and, yes, the flat Earth issue came up. Silver, who is a Duke grad, chuckled and offered his answer.