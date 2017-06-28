Adrian Wojnarowski Will Be ‘Very Visible’ Now That He’s Working For ESPN

Adrian Wojnarowski is officially headed to ESPN. After months of rumors and many layoffs to make it happen, Woj is taking his #wojbombs to Bristol. The two sides formally announced the deal Wednesday morning, weeks after everyone already knew exactly what would happen to Woj shortly after the NBA Draft.

Reports about the rumored move began in February, but the official move took us through the rest of the NBA season and the draft. Wojnarowski made his mark with Yahoo, and he built The Vertical — the site’s basketball enterprise — from the ground up. But his new deal with ESPN will include something he only dabbled in with Yahoo: on camera appearances.

