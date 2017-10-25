Former Commissioner David Stern Believes The NBA Should Consider Allowing Medical Marijuana

#Medical Marijuana
10.25.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the major topics of discussion in the country has been the use of marijuana and whether or not it should be legal. Despite most of the negative connotations surrounding it, there have been states that have legalized the drug for not just for medical uses but recreational uses as well.

Throughout his 15-year career, there’d alwats been rumors about Al Harrington being into marijuana for recreational purposes, but Harrinton had never failed a test nor ever been in the NBA’s Drug Program. Since Harrington’s retirement in 2014, he has started up a company that deals in medical marijuana use products called Viola Extracts. Harrington has since opened up farms or warehouses in Michigan, California, Colorado and Oregon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Medical Marijuana
TAGSAL HARRINGTONDAVID STERNMEDICAL MARIJUANA

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP