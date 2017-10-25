Getty Image

One of the major topics of discussion in the country has been the use of marijuana and whether or not it should be legal. Despite most of the negative connotations surrounding it, there have been states that have legalized the drug for not just for medical uses but recreational uses as well.

Throughout his 15-year career, there’d alwats been rumors about Al Harrington being into marijuana for recreational purposes, but Harrinton had never failed a test nor ever been in the NBA’s Drug Program. Since Harrington’s retirement in 2014, he has started up a company that deals in medical marijuana use products called Viola Extracts. Harrington has since opened up farms or warehouses in Michigan, California, Colorado and Oregon.