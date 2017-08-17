Coaching In The BIG3 Has Made Allen Iverson Understand Larry Brown’s Pain

08.17.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Allen Iverson’s Hall of Fame career was defined by his incredible scoring and ball-handling ability, but there are few moments that Iverson is recognized more for than his infamous “practice” rant. Iverson has since embraced the rant as part of what fans remember about him, but at the time it earned him a label of being a disgruntled, hard to coach superstar.

Now, Iverson finds himself as a coach himself and the Sixers legend is learning what it’s like to be on the other end of the bench. Iverson and Larry Brown famously clashed in Philadelphia over stylistic differences and what they should be doing on the floor, and coaching in the BIG3 is making him understand the challenges of being a coach better than he ever knew during his playing days.

Iverson recently sat down with Corey Maggette as part of the BIG3’s “Fresh Off The Court” series, and The Answer discussed the BIG3 season to this point, MVP candidates, and what he’s learned about the difficulties of coaching.

