The Best Shots Of Allen Iverson's Career

Kyle Korver Shared An Allen Iverson Story He Claims Is Better Than The ‘Practice’ Rant

02.23.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Kyle Korver came into the league with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2003 as a second-round draft pick by way of Creighton. The star of those 76ers teams was Allen Iverson, and Korver has some amazing Iverson stories from his time in Philly.

Korver, now with the Cavs, went on the Road Trippin’ Podcast with teammates Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Fox Sports Ohio’s Allie Clifton and offered up his favorite Iverson story, which is timely considering it’s about the first game after the All-Star break. Korver tells a tale about Iverson getting benched for missing the first post-All Star break practice, and the subsequent interview A.I. gave to the media that Korver felt was even better than Iverson’s legendary “practice rant” (the story starts around the 26-minute mark).

