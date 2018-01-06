Andre Drummond Tried To Shush The Philly Crowd With His Team Down 30

Getty Image

Back in 2012 in a game against the Rockets, JaVale McGee did one of my favorite things ever – and he’s responsible for many of my all-time favorite NBA moments – when he found himself all alone on a fast-break and proceeded to toss an alley-oop to himself off the glass for a two-handed jam. He capped it off with one of his signature salutes.

The only problem was that his team was down eight points at the time and were a brutal 1-11 for the season. Needless to say, Wizards coach Flip Saunders wasn’t amused. Neither was John Wall. All of that combined to make it one of the all-time disproportionate showboating moments in league history.

Andre Drummond added his name to those dubious annals on Friday night. After sinking a pair of free-throws midway through the third quarter, the Pistons center made a motion to shush the Sixers crowd, which is hilarious when you consider that Detroit was trailing by 30 at that point.