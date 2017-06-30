Andre Iguodala Is Set To Meet With The Spurs Right When Free Agency Begins

As he has shown time and time again in his four years with the Warriors, Andre Iguodala is an essential part of Golden State’s success. Iguodala’s versatility off the bench has been key for the Warriors as his play-making and defense have helped Golden State win two of the last three championships.

But despite Iguodala’s importance to Golden State, there is the slight chance that the Warriors’ sixth man may not be on the team next season. Iguodala is a free agent and is looking to earn some serious money in what likely could be his last big contract since he is 33 years old. The Warriors are committed to bringing Iguodala back, but while he too would like to return, he is testing the free agency waters to see what other types of deals are out there for him.

One such deal could exist in San Antonio as the Spurs will be the first team to meet with Iguodala once free agency starts at midnight on Saturday.

