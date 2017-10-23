If you were watching Sunday Night Football, you missed an incredible ending in the NBA world. A fabulous flurry at the end of the game between the Thunder and the Timberwolves capped off a back-and-forth battle between two teams expected to make life difficult for the Golden State Warriors out west.
The game ended when Carmelo Anthony hit a go-ahead three-pointer for Oklahoma City. With nearly no time remaining, Andrew Wiggins hoisted up a go-ahed three of his own. This happened.
The Wolves came out on top, 115-113. This game had everything: Karl-Anthony Towns putting people on posters, Andre Roberson airballing free throws, and on top of all the craziness, Wiggins nails the buzzer beater to bring the Wolves to a 2-1 start during a brutal three-game stretch to start the season.
