If you were watching Sunday Night Football, you missed an incredible ending in the NBA world. A fabulous flurry at the end of the game between the Thunder and the Timberwolves capped off a back-and-forth battle between two teams expected to make life difficult for the Golden State Warriors out west.

The game ended when Carmelo Anthony hit a go-ahead three-pointer for Oklahoma City. With nearly no time remaining, Andrew Wiggins hoisted up a go-ahed three of his own. This happened.

Carmelo Anthony drills late go-ahead 3 for the w-NOT SO FAST. WIGGINS AT THE BUZZER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PykJMylEUg — Andrew Wobbins (@World_Wide_Wob) October 23, 2017

The Wolves came out on top, 115-113. This game had everything: Karl-Anthony Towns putting people on posters, Andre Roberson airballing free throws, and on top of all the craziness, Wiggins nails the buzzer beater to bring the Wolves to a 2-1 start during a brutal three-game stretch to start the season.