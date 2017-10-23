Andrew Wiggins Tore Oklahoma City’s Heart Out With A Game-Winning Three At The Buzzer

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #Carmelo Anthony
10.22.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

If you were watching Sunday Night Football, you missed an incredible ending in the NBA world. A fabulous flurry at the end of the game between the Thunder and the Timberwolves capped off a back-and-forth battle between two teams expected to make life difficult for the Golden State Warriors out west.

The game ended when Carmelo Anthony hit a go-ahead three-pointer for Oklahoma City. With nearly no time remaining, Andrew Wiggins hoisted up a go-ahed three of his own. This happened.

The Wolves came out on top, 115-113. This game had everything: Karl-Anthony Towns putting people on posters, Andre Roberson airballing free throws, and on top of all the craziness, Wiggins nails the buzzer beater to bring the Wolves to a 2-1 start during a brutal three-game stretch to start the season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSCARMELO ANTHONYMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNBA JumpstartOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP