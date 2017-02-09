Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

Andrew Wiggins Went For A Piggyback Ride On A Raptor After A Massive Dunk

02.08.17 25 mins ago

Twitter

It’s not often a 6-foot-8 man can get a piggyback ride.

It’s just math, you see. The legs of a tall person are long, and tall people are usually heavier than shorter human beings. Basically, tall people need other tall people to offer their shoulders up for a seat and let their friends take a bit of a ride.

That’s what makes this Andrew Wiggins dunk so upsetting. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard finally saw an opportunity for a piggyback ride after a big dunk on Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas. He lines up the dunk, then lines up Valanciunas’ shoulders and tries to go for a ride.

Valanciunas, however, wasn’t having it. He tries to fight off Wiggins while he’s still hanging from the rim. Some friend he is.

Listen, I’m sure the Toronto Raptors center wasn’t excited about the big dunk. It was an easy one, too. Wiggins got a dish from Gorgui Dieng off a turnover and even had time to start a dribble and set himself up for the big dunk. But this is a rare opportunity for big man joy for Andrew Wiggins, and Valanciunas let him down. Maybe the Lithuanian has never truly experienced the joy of human-on-human transportation and wanted to get his before he started giving away freebies.

It’s selfish, sure. But maybe Wiggins should have offered to reciprocate here, too. It’s only fair.

TAGSANDREW WIGGINSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP