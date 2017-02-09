Twitter

It’s not often a 6-foot-8 man can get a piggyback ride.

It’s just math, you see. The legs of a tall person are long, and tall people are usually heavier than shorter human beings. Basically, tall people need other tall people to offer their shoulders up for a seat and let their friends take a bit of a ride.

That’s what makes this Andrew Wiggins dunk so upsetting. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard finally saw an opportunity for a piggyback ride after a big dunk on Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas. He lines up the dunk, then lines up Valanciunas’ shoulders and tries to go for a ride.

Andrew Wiggins slams on Jonas Valanciunas who refuses to cooperate with the piggyback ride (r @JaceFrederick) pic.twitter.com/qX6xc7wzTA — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 9, 2017

Valanciunas, however, wasn’t having it. He tries to fight off Wiggins while he’s still hanging from the rim. Some friend he is.

Listen, I’m sure the Toronto Raptors center wasn’t excited about the big dunk. It was an easy one, too. Wiggins got a dish from Gorgui Dieng off a turnover and even had time to start a dribble and set himself up for the big dunk. But this is a rare opportunity for big man joy for Andrew Wiggins, and Valanciunas let him down. Maybe the Lithuanian has never truly experienced the joy of human-on-human transportation and wanted to get his before he started giving away freebies.

It’s selfish, sure. But maybe Wiggins should have offered to reciprocate here, too. It’s only fair.