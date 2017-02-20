Anthony Davis Had An All-Star Game Performance For The Ages In Front Of His Home Crowd

Anthony Davis went absolutely bonkers in front his home crowd in New Orleans on Sunday and shattered the All-Star Game scoring record by dropping a mind-boggling 52 points in the West’s 192-182 win over the East and seizing MVP honors. Wilt Chamberlain set the previous record in 1962 with 42 points.

Davis shot 26-of-39 from the field and added 10 rebounds and, not surprisingly, zero assists.

Refreshingly, Davis didn’t hesitate to admit that bringing home the MVP trophy was his goal going into the game.

