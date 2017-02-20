Anthony Davis went absolutely bonkers in front his home crowd in New Orleans on Sunday and shattered the All-Star Game scoring record by dropping a mind-boggling 52 points in the West’s 192-182 win over the East and seizing MVP honors. Wilt Chamberlain set the previous record in 1962 with 42 points.
Davis shot 26-of-39 from the field and added 10 rebounds and, not surprisingly, zero assists.
Refreshingly, Davis didn’t hesitate to admit that bringing home the MVP trophy was his goal going into the game.
I don’t consider a pick up game with no D any sort of accomplishment. Jeez man, the NBA all star weekend as a whole has really gone to shit over these last few years. How I miss the days of old where you actually had superstars in the dunk contest and the all star game had effort put into at least the 4th quarter. I’m sure Wilt had to work for his 42, unlike AD. Great job I guess. Silver really needs to evaluate how to make the players care before next years final score of 225-220 and a record 80 points by Westbrook. /rant
this “record” ought to come with the biggest asterisk in the history of the books…..he cherry picked at least half of those points and absolutely no defense was played
and westbrook was boycotted in the final minutes when he reached AD points