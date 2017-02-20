Getty Image

Anthony Davis went absolutely bonkers in front his home crowd in New Orleans on Sunday and shattered the All-Star Game scoring record by dropping a mind-boggling 52 points in the West’s 192-182 win over the East and seizing MVP honors. Wilt Chamberlain set the previous record in 1962 with 42 points.

Davis shot 26-of-39 from the field and added 10 rebounds and, not surprisingly, zero assists.

AD caps off his record setting night with the #NBAAllStar Play of the Night powered by @JBLaudio! pic.twitter.com/jLFvgIlV8K — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2017

Refreshingly, Davis didn’t hesitate to admit that bringing home the MVP trophy was his goal going into the game.