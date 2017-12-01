Anthony Davis Earned The First Fine Of His Career After His First Ejection

12.01.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis earned his first career ejection on Wednesday night and with it he earned his first career fine from the NBA on Friday.

The New Orleans Pelicans star made the most of his initial foray into handing back money to the National Basketball Association, getting into it with officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after he got his second technical foul in a 120-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Two days later, the NBA announced the first fine of his career, and it was a pretty big one.

