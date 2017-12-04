Anthony Davis Got Some Good News About His Injured Groin Following An MRI

12.04.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Everyone in New Orleans just let out a massive sigh of relief, as Anthony Davis won’t have to miss too much time due to a groin injury he suffered against Utah over the weekend. The team announced that Davis’ injury is a left adductor strain, and for now, he is listed as day-to-day to return.

Considering how Davis looked when he suffered the abductor strain — a non-contact injury that left him laying on the floor in serious pain — learning that he’ll be back sometime soon is great news for a Pelicans squad with postseason aspirations. In the meantime, DeMarcus Cousins can certainly handle things in the frontcourt while Davis recovers.

The Pelicans sit at 12-11 on the season, and the Cousins-Davis duo have been carving up opposing teams all year. The former Kings big man is averaging 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game, while Davis is also putting up impressive numbers, coming in at 25.2 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks a night.

Losing any half of that equation for an extended period of time would be brutal for a Pelicans squad that has serious concerns about depth, so for Davis to only be listed as day-to-day is the best news the team could have received.

