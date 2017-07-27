Anthony Davis Says Everybody On The Pelicans Is ‘Tired Of Losing’

Getty Image

The turbulent DeMarcus Cousins era in Sacramento finally came to an end at the February trade deadline when the Kings shipped him to New Orleans in exchange for rookie Buddy Hield and a modest haul of additional assets. The perpetually-reeling Pelicans didn’t manage to make the playoffs, but on paper, they’re set up nicely now to claw their way back into respectability.

That day can’t come soon enough for 24-year-old superstar Anthony Davis. Just a few short years ago, Davis was, perhaps prematurely, heralded as the NBA’s “Next Big Thing,” but injuries to both himself and a litany of teammates have forced the team to tread water.

It’s a reality that Davis says has grown wearisome for everyone involved. Via Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate: