Anthony Davis wants to stay in New Orleans, even if his summer has been filled with people asking him when he’s leaving and where he’s going. The Pelicans star spoke to reporters after a youth basketball event on Tuesday and said he’s committed to playing in New Orleans despite the rumors that have nagged him all summer.

Davis hosted his 7-15 basketball camp and told reporters afterwards that he’s not worried about trade rumors that imply the team wants him out of New Orleans. Davis said that the campers themselves were asking him questions about where he was going, especially about the heavily-rumored Boston Celtics.