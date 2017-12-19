This Poor Hawks Fan Nearly Puked All Over The Atlanta Bench

Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Miami Heat on Monday night at Philips Arena. It was, on the whole, a rather uneventful game, one of the hundreds of anonymous regular season games that take place throughout the year.

The Hawks ended up winning, 110-104, over a Heat team decimated by injuries to the point of only dressing nine players. Atlanta, despite a 6-23 record entering the night, was favored over Miami for that reason and managed to cover.

There were a few highlights, mostly of Hawks rookie John Collins dunking (that’s his thing). But in the grand scheme of things, it was a rather uneventful evening in Atlanta.