This Poor Hawks Fan Nearly Puked All Over The Atlanta Bench

#NBA Jumpstart #Atlanta Hawks
12.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Miami Heat on Monday night at Philips Arena. It was, on the whole, a rather uneventful game, one of the hundreds of anonymous regular season games that take place throughout the year.

The Hawks ended up winning, 110-104, over a Heat team decimated by injuries to the point of only dressing nine players. Atlanta, despite a 6-23 record entering the night, was favored over Miami for that reason and managed to cover.

There were a few highlights, mostly of Hawks rookie John Collins dunking (that’s his thing). But in the grand scheme of things, it was a rather uneventful evening in Atlanta.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 7 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 23 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP