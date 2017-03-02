Meet The 5 Best Trash Talkers In The NBA

Austin Rivers Proved The Apple Didn’t Fall Far From The Tree In One Perfect Moment

#Los Angeles Clippers
03.02.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Austin Rivers has taken a lot of heat over the years for being the son of a famous NBA coach, and it didn’t help matters any when said coach signed his son to play for his team. But give both Rivers credit where credit is due: Austin has worked his tail off to become a productive rotation player for the Clippers, and Doc hasn’t allowed him to take any shortcuts along the way.

He’s obviously learned a great deal from his pop, who was also long-time NBA vet before becoming a coach. You might even argue that Austin has unfortunately picked up some of his dad’s less attractive habits. It’s no secret that Doc and the rest of his squad absolutely love arguing with the officials. They do it every chance they get, which is after every whistle that doesn’t go their way. And back in December, both father and son got kicked out of a game within moments of each other in what might’ve been the first-ever father-son ejection.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSAustin RiversDOC RIVERSLos Angeles Clippers
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP