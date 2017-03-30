6 Of The Craziest Fights In NBA History

The Worst Call Of The Season Resulted In Four Mavs Technicals And An Ejection

03.29.17 1 hour ago

NBA League Pass

Being an NBA ref is a truly thankless job. Every night, the pinstripes have to deal with over-inflated egos while making split-second decisions in one of the fastest and toughest sports to officiate. That said, they should be held accountable, and the league has made efforts toward that endeavor with their Last Two-Minute Report, however problematic the results.

Wednesday night’s Mavs-Pelicans game offered a prime example of every officiating crew’s ultimate fallibility, and the fallout was rather stunning. During the second quarter, Devin Harris took a nasty elbow to the face from Jordan Crawford and was assessed a blocking foul.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksDEVIN HARRISNEW ORLEANS PELICANS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP