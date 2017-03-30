NBA League Pass

Being an NBA ref is a truly thankless job. Every night, the pinstripes have to deal with over-inflated egos while making split-second decisions in one of the fastest and toughest sports to officiate. That said, they should be held accountable, and the league has made efforts toward that endeavor with their Last Two-Minute Report, however problematic the results.

Wednesday night’s Mavs-Pelicans game offered a prime example of every officiating crew’s ultimate fallibility, and the fallout was rather stunning. During the second quarter, Devin Harris took a nasty elbow to the face from Jordan Crawford and was assessed a blocking foul.