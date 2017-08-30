‘Ball In The Family’ Is Ready To Unleash LaVar Ball On Your Facebook Page

08.30.17 1 hour ago

Get ready to see a lot more of LaVar Ball on your Facebook feed. The trailer for the Ball family reality show is here, and the show’s first episodes are coming sooner than you think.

Ball in the Family is a 10-episode reality show airing exclusively on Facebook Watch. The trailer dropped on Wednesday morning and gave us a quick look at what to expect from the Big Ballers throughout the course of the show. There are jet skis and fast cars and a lot of antics from LaVar. But it also will feature some things we don’t know much about, like Lonzo’s relationship and the family’s ties to their mother, Tina.

The show, produced by MTV reality show vets Bunim/Murray Productions, certainly looks the part of the Real World style format. They even got LaVar Ball to utter a family reality show line in the show’s trailer.

“You think you know me? You think you know my family?” LaVar asks the camera. “You have no idea.”

