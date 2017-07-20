The NBA has plenty of guys who can be described as ankle breakers. Kyrie Irving‘s methodical handles make him impossible to stay in front of when he’s cooking, and he very well may have the best handles in the league. Steph Curry‘s handle is so fast that he sometimes seems impossible. Even a guy like Jamal Crawford, who has definitely lost a step, can bust out moves that are so good that it reminds you of the days when he’d consistently fool NBA defenders.

And yet, while these guys are all “ankle breakers” none of them have ever actually, you know, broken a dude’s ankles, at least that we’re aware of. This means they have nothing on Kevin Ferrer. If you have never heard of him, he is a Filipino basketball player who has literally made a dude’s ankle break.